WWE Rumors: Latest On Retribution Faction And CM Punk’s Reported Involvement Revealed

According to a report from Ringside News, CM Punk isn’t involved in WWE’s Retribution faction. The article followed in the wake of rumors that the former superstar could be the mastermind of the anarchistic group.

A source on WWE’s creative team reportedly dismissed the rumor. There are currently no plans in place to bring back into the promotion at this time. As The Inquisitr previously documented, the former World Champion might even have been blacklisted by Vince McMahon.

Punk has never ruled out a return to in-ring competition, and he’s been involved in the wrestling business again in recent months. He was a pundit for WWE Backstage prior to the show’s cancelation, and he’s no longer shying away from his history with the sports entertainment entity.

Punk hasn’t wrestled since 2014, but many fans believe it’s only a matter of time before he makes his grand comeback. The Retribution stable — which is anti-authority — also aligns with the principles of Punk’s wrestling character. It’s understandable why he’s been linked with the mysterious group.

The report stated that the promotion’s creative team is making the storyline up as it goes along. While there have been rumors of certain performers being confirmed as members, the latest development revealed that the company hasn’t decided which superstars will be involved yet.

Ringside News stated that the group is a product of the company’s current experimental mentality. In an effort to combat dwindling ratings, they’ve been throwing ideas at the wall and hoping that some of them catch on with the fans. There are reportedly no long-term plans in place for any of these ideas, though.

Cageside Seats has already speculated that the storyline isn’t living up to its potential. The faction has shown up on Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown to vandalize property and beat up some stand-in fans. The fact that they didn’t attack any superstars suggests that there are currently no feuds planned for them.

The stable could mark a return to edgier programming. The product is starting to embrace groups again, which is very reminiscent of the Attitude Era. McMahon is also keen on building new stars to boost the viewership. Pairing several talents together in a noteworthy alliance could lead to a prominent spotlight for roster members.

Punk returning to television as part of the upstart stable would undoubtedly bring some more eyes to the product, but he appears intent on remaining retired for now.