Kelly Osbourne Stuns In Ombre Braids And Leopard-Print Jacket: ‘Love You Guys’

Kelly Osbourne stunned in ombre braids and a leopard-print jacket in a new Instagram share. She told her 2.1 million social media followers that she loved them. In response, they commented positively on the stunning photo. The pic was liked 16,739 times and counting thus far. Fans are also noticing Kelly’s slimmer face in the pic, questioning if she had lost any more weight over the past several months during the coronavirus quarantine.

“We love you!!!! You’re beautiful and you have such good taste in music, I started listening to Elkland because of you,” noted one person of a favorite band of the television personality.

“That is an amazing coat Kelly,” said a second user, referring to the stunning jacket the entertainment television personality sported in the photo.

“You are looking fabulous. Did you lose more weight? Your face looks so slim. I love your makeup and overall vibe,” said a third Instagrammer.

“Gorgeous as always, rock on. I am all about the hair, jacket, necklace…everything!” said a fourth admirer.

In the shot, which appeared to be taken in a car, Kelly looked adorable as she stuck her tongue out for the camera. She had a seat belt wrapped securely around her body. She wore a leopard-print topper that featured a thin black coordinating trim on both the sleeves and lapels. Kelly paired that with a black shirt, which peeked out from underneath.

A long, gold pendant was seen dangling from her neck. This featured a pentagram and is similar to one her father, rock n’ roll legend Ozzy Osbourne, has worn many times over the years.

For additional accessories, she sported a set of thin, gold hoop earrings and jeweled studs.

Her crowning glory was her ombre-hued tresses, which were fashioned into tight braids atop her head. This has become a favorite style for the fashion maven over the past month. She most recently shared a clearer image of the hairstyle with her Instagram followers on August 7. You can view that post here.

The bright color of Kelly’s hair has evolved throughout the coronavirus pandemic as she was unable to get to a salon to keep up her beloved lavender hue. In this photo, Kelly’s hair was parted down the middle and braided close to her head from her temples toward the crown. These braids were then twisted up into two buns that sat on either side of the part. Kelly’s natural blond color was seen beneath the braids, close to the hairline. The purple has since faded into two colors, which include blue and pink.