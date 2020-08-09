Allie Auton Gets Cheeky In Distressed Daisy Dukes During A Relaxing Picnic: ‘A Sunday Well Spent’

Allie Auton enjoyed a relaxing picnic this weekend, where she looked hotter than ever in another revealing ensemble. The Aussie model took to her Instagram account today to share a few snaps from her “Sunday well spent” that have been met with nothing but love from her devoted fans.

The double-pic update saw Allie set up in a large, open field underneath the near-cloudless blue sky. She sat on top of a plush blanket in the first photo with a few snacks in front of her, and wore a look of bliss across her face as she soaked up the golden sun. The second shot appeared to have snapped as the model skipped across the grass. She posed with her backside to the camera, balancing on one of her toned legs while stretching her arms out in front of her.

Naturally, Allie put together a gorgeous ensemble for the picnic that perfectly suited her petite frame. She sported a white crop top from PrettyLittleThing that featured a wide collar and thick, flattering seams. It was knotted right at her bust, offering a peek at her chiseled abs, as well as a teasing glimpse of underboob that gave the shot a seductive vibe.

Allie teamed the semi-sheer top with a pair of light wash Daisy Dukes that made for a cheeky display. The tattered bottoms hugged the star’s lower half and boasted a high-rise style that accentuated her trim waist and flat midsection. Also of note was their daringly short length — the shorts just barely reached the model’s upper thighs, teasing glimpse of her perky booty along with a full look at her lean legs.

Allie completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and socks that were pulled up to her calves. She also sported a set of gold hoop earrings for a bit of bling. Her platinum tresses were clipped back in a ponytail and spilled behind her shoulders and down her back as she frolicked through the field.

Fans went wild for the duo of snaps, awarding them more than 6,400 likes within just five hours of going live. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload as well.

“You look so cute and the outfit is adorable,” one person wrote.

“This is just stunning!” praised another fan.

“My girl you are such a queen x keep being such an inspo,” a third follower remarked.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” added a fourth admirer.

Allie is hardly shy about showing off her figure on her Instagram page. The model often treats her audience to a showing of skin in racy ensembles, including bikinis and lingerie.

Earlier this week, the stunner sent pulses racing when she flaunted her ample assets in a semi-sheer bra and matching panties. That look proved to be another hit, racking up nearly 14,000 likes and 129 comments to date.