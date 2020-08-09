‘Riverdale’ Star Camila Mendes Gets Cheeky In A Tiny Blue Bikini: ‘BumBum Brasileira’

Camila Mendes got cheeky in a tiny blue bikini as she enjoyed the summer sunshine in a new Instagram photo. The Riverdale star shared the image with her 23.6 million followers, showing off her superb shape. Fans loved the pic, hitting the social media platform’s like button 2,790,160 times and counting.

The CW star, who portrays Veronica Lodge in the drama series — which has just completed its fourth season and final season on the network — lay in the bright sun for the dramatic image.

She wore a deep blue bikini that featured a Brazilian-cut bottom. The back of the bathing suit top had a unique tie feature, with two straps coming over the shoulders and meeting with two straps that came around her upper back. The skimpy number secured in a big bow. The stunner appeared to have a glorious, golden tan that covered her entire body.

Camila lay on top of a brightly colored yellow, white, and blue striped beach blanket. It was placed on an area that featured lush, green grass. In the distance, a red and black soccer ball was seen next to a crumpled blue towel. In the distance, the back end of a small black-and-tan dog could be seen as it walked out of the camera’s range.

The actress’ long, dark hair was slicked back tightly into a bun that was secured at the crown of her head. She also wore a pair of dark, oversized sunglasses in a rectangular shape. The eyewear had thick arms and what appeared to be a funky pattern around the frames.

In the caption of the share, Camila made a cheeky reference to a beauty pageant as well as her own photo. The comment referred to an annual beauty pageant held in Brazil which finds the young woman with the best buttocks. The competition has 27 contestants, each of whom represents one of the country’s 27 states.

Fans of the television star appreciated the sizzling photo of the stunning 26-year-old as she enjoyed a day of rest and relaxation.

“You are a true legend, my dear,” said one follower.

“Gorgeous, simply gorgeous and you should win the contest, quarantine style,” remarked a second fan.

“You are such a queen,” stated a third Instagram user.

“Bum Tan Tan,” joked a fourth follower of the Riverdale celebrity of the overall image.