Tammy Hembrow Shows Off Ripped Body In An Impossibly Tiny Bikini While Soaking Up The Sun

Tammy Hembrow is back in a bikini on Instagram and her fans have taken note. The Australian model took to her account on Saturday to thrill her 11.4 million followers with two poolside snaps that saw her showing some serious skin while soaking up some sun.

Tammy sat on top of a plush Louis Vuitton towel in the first photo of the set, bending her legs underneath her while gazing at the camera with an alluring stare. She propped herself up with one arm and leaned slightly back at the hips, offering her audience a full view of her taut stomach and chiseled abs. Her other hand was rested across her forehead in an attempt to shade her piercing blue eyes from the bright sun as it spilled over her and illuminated her impressive physique.

The 26-year-old looked flawless as she relaxed outside in an impossibly tiny brown bikini that left very little to the imagination. Her swimwear included a classic, triangle-style top with a plunging neckline and thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. Its cups were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, exposing her voluptuous cleavage and an eyeful of underboob that gave the shots a sultry and seductive vibe.

Tammy’s bikini bottoms were equally as risque. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut design that showcased her curvy hips and sculpted thighs, as well as a thin waistband that drew attention to her flat midsection and trim waist. She was captured laying stomach-down across her towel in the second photo of the upload, revealing the scandalous thong cut of the swimwear that left her round booty completely bare. Her followers, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW scene.

Tammy tied her platinum locks up in a sleek top knot that sat high up on her head. She accessorized with a set of dainty earrings, giving a hint of bling to her look that didn’t take too much attention away from her ripped body and ample assets.

Unsurprisingly, the racy double-pic update proved to be extremely popular with the Aussie hottie’s devoted fans. Within just ten hours of going live to her feed, the post has amassed over 241,000 likes and 1,224 comments and compliments.

“Omg babe you’re stunning,” one person wrote.

“Goals,” declared another admirer.

“Beautiful boss goddess. You’re always on fire!” a third follower praised.

“Lawd have mercy!” quipped a fourth fan.

Tammy seems to impress her followers no matter what she wears in her Instagram snapshots. Another recent post saw her flaunting her putting on a busty show in a plunging white top while sitting in a convertible. That shot was another hit, earning more than 194,000 likes to date.