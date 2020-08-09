‘DWTS’ Pro Witney Carson Says Kim Kardashian Was ‘Really Rough’ As She Picks Worst Contestants Of All Time

The pregnant pro dancer names two 'DWTS' contestants on her 'worst dancers' list.

Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Witney Carson says Kim Kardashian was one of the worst contestants ever to compete on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition. The pregnant DWTS pro, who will sit out the upcoming 20th season of the celeb dance-off, opened up about her best and worst picks in a new interview.

Witney, 26, pointed to two former DWTS celebrities when asked to name the worst performers ever on the show.

“I know Kim Kardashian was really rough,” she told Us Weekly. of the reality star and entrepreneur.

Witney also added that rapper Master P wore inappropriate shoes in the ballroom that “didn’t work” and that he “kept his hat on” the entire time.

Kardashian was partnered with Mark Ballas on the seventh season of Dancing With the Stars in 2008, and her dancing was so bad she later joked about it on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The pair, who were the third couple eliminated that year, have turned up on many “Disastrous Dancing Duos” list over the past decade.

Michael Buckner / Getty Images

As for Master P, he was a last-minute replacement for his son, Romeo, and was partnered with Ashley DelGrosso-Costa in Season 2. The rapper famously insisted on wearing his own brand of Miller shoes instead of proper dancing footwear while competing on the show. Master P also topped mirrorball champ Cheryl Burke’s list of worst DWTS contestants last week, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

As for the “best” stars to compete on Dancing With the Stars, Witney at first picked one of her own partners for the title.

“I would probably say Alfonso Ribeiro’s the best,” she said of her the 2014 champ she danced with.

Witney then added that Jordan Fisher, the Broadway veteran who won with her pal Lindsay Arnold, may have even topped Alfonso.

“I think Jordan Fisher is probably the best contestant, what you’ve seen on the show,” she added.

Witney, who started out as a troupe member before winning the mirrorball with Ribeiro in 2014, is not the only dancer to weigh in on the best and worst contestants. Over the years – and 28 seasons—several Dancing With the Stars pros have dished on their best and worst experiences on the ABC series.

Cheryl Burke has been vocal that Beverly Hills, 90210 star Ian Ziering was by far her least favorite partner ever. She alleged that his cocky behavior was impossible to deal with for the three months she worked with him.

“It made me want to slit my wrists,” she once said on the Allegedly podcast, per TMZ. “I was like crying to executives. I was like is there any way to please to just eliminate us? ”

She later apologized for her harsh words.

In addition, longtime pro Tony Dovolani once said he had to get “therapy” after being partnered with reality star Kate Gosselin, per Today.com. After journalist Anderson Cooper told Tony he felt bad for him because he got “stuck” dancing with the Kate Plus 8 mom, ” Tony clapped back with, “Wait, wait. Anderson, did you just call it a dance? We didn’t dance!”