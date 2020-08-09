Brazilian Fitness Model Jade Picon Flaunts Ripped Abs In Crop Top & Leggings In Video

Jade Picon invited her fans to see her latest workout on Instagram. She looked fierce in a crop top and leggings that clung to her awesome physique like a glove. The video sparked intense excitement among her 9.8 million followers who flocked to view her post.

The 18-year-old aimed to show her followers how she trained at home without any apparatus. According to Google Translate, she wrote an encouraging note to her followers in the caption. She shared the quick and easy leg exercises that she had done that day. Jade recommended that those who also wanted to do the training do four sets of 30 reps per exercise.

As a brand ambassador for Adidas Brazil, she sported their workout clothes. The fitness maven rocked a compression sports bra with a tiny cutout detail that revealed just a sliver of skin.

She teamed the top with a practical pair of black leggings. The pants had an opaque fabric covering her booty and the top part of her thighs, while the rest of the leggings were see-through. Her athleisure wear put her ripped body on display and underscored her dedication to her fitness regime.

The Brazilian model flaunted her rock-hard abs as she went through the different moves. She frequently engaged her core as she exercised and showed off her abdominal muscles and minuscule waist.

Jade pulled her hair away from her face to reveal her striking facial features. She wore a high ponytail but a few strands escaped and the wispy tresses floated around her face.

The social media star started the video with some deep squats with her legs shoulder-width apart. She placed her palms against each other and concentrated on her breathing as she bent down low.

Jade then performed a series of forward and reverse lunges, targeting her glutes, hamstrings and quads.

Finally, the influencer ended her clip with a variation of the glute bridge. While lying down on her exercise mat, Jade raised her booty while extending one leg before returning to the standard position.

The fitness model’s fans loved her offering and inundated her with likes, emoji, and comments such as “so beautiful.”

“Wow, you’re so amazing” one fan gushed and followed the comment with three heart emoji.

Another Instagrammer offered some advice.

“Work hard and eat healthy to stay fit! You’re so cool!” they raved.

A third devotee complimented Jade and said that she did a “great job.”

Jade’s video created a frenzy among her fan base soon after she shared it on her social media feed. It has already accumulated more than 308,000 views, 88,000 likes and 354 comments as her fans streamed to watch the short but powerful clip.