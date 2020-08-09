‘Double Shot At Love’ Star B-Lashes Sizzles In Keyhole-Front Snakeskin-Print Halter Top

B-Lashes, star of A Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny, sizzled in a keyhole-front halter top in a new Instagram pic. The reality television personality, whose real name is Brittani Schwartz, stared directly at the camera as she engaged her followers and showed off her glamorous summer style. She is featured on the reality series alongside Jersey Shore favorites Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino.

In the photo, Brittani took several fashion trends and pulled them all together for one flawless overall look. She geotagged the image as being taken at One10 Restaurant located in Melville, New York.

She sported a stunning snakeskin-print top which featured a daring style feature, a keyhole opening across the front. The top had a high, scoop neckline with straps that tied behind her neck. The garment had separate panels on either side of the cutout that were connected at the bottom.

With that, Brittani wore a series of necklaces. The first was a thin choker, followed by a thick, herringbone necklace, also worn high on her neck. Following that, a rhinestone butterfly pendant was seen hanging just over the neckline of her shirt. Finally, a pendant of a red horn finished off her neck accessories.

Her right hand was resting next to her cheek. She sported multiple bracelets and her nails had a light blue manicure.

The reality television star seemed to wear her long, dark hair up and tucked into a straw fedora hat that featured a wide black band. Two tendrils of hair were pulled down to hang on either side of her face, framing it.

Brittani appeared to wear long, false lashes, her trademark look.

The MTV celeb posed in front of a brick wall at the eatery A window with a black frame was also seen, and bright sunshine flooded the area behind her.

Her co-star and pal Derynn Paige remarked that her best friend was “bluetefull,” a comment referring to Brittani’s eyes in the pic.

Fans loved her overall look and shared their own positive messages in the comments section.

“You’re my favorite on the show,” remarked one follower.

“You so pretty! Either natural or all sparkly. BTW, I love the necklace,” explained a second admirer.

“You are the voice of reason on the show. You are so real and that’s why everyone loves you,” stated a third Instagram fan.

“Stunning, totally lovely,” said a fourth follower.