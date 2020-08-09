‘Double Shot At Love’ Star B-Lashes Sizzles In Keyhole Front Snakeskin-Print Halter Top

B-Lashes, star of A Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny, sizzled in a split front cheetah print halter top in a new Instagram pic. The reality television personality, whose real name is Brittani Schwartz, stared directly at the camera as she engaged her followers and showed off her glamorous summer style. She is featured on the reality series alongside Jersey Shore favorites Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino.

In the photo, Brittani took several fashion trends and pulled them all together for one flawless overall look. She tagged the image as being taken at One10 Restaurant located in Melville, New York.

She sported a stunning animal print blouse, which featured a daring style feature, a split front across her breasts, that was connected to a small scoop neckline that encircled her neck. This ended in two ties at the top of her spine. The garment fell into separate panels that were connected at the bottom of her breasts.

With that, Brittani wore a series of necklaces. The first was a thin choker, followed by a thick, herringbone necklace, also worn high atop the neck. Following that, a rhinestone butterfly pendant was seen hanging just to the neckline of her blouse. Finally, a pendant of a red horn finished off her neckwear.

Her right hand was resting next to her cheek. She sported multiple bracelets and her nails had a light blue manicure.

The reality television star appeared to wear her long, dark hair up and tucked into a straw fedora that featured a wide black band. Two tendrils of hair were pulled down to hang on either side of her face, framing it.

Brittani wore false lashes, her trademark look, with a full face of stunning makeup.

The MTV celeb posed in front of a brick wall at the eatery A window with a black frame was also seen, and bright sunshine flooded the area behind her.

Her co-star and pal Derynn Paige remarked that her best friend was “bluetefull” referring to Brittani’s eyes in the pic.

Fans loved her overall look and shared their own positive comments.

“You’re my favorite on the show,” remarked one follower.

“You so pretty! Either natural or all sparkly. BTW, I love the necklace,” explained a second admirer.

“You are the voice of reason on the show. You are so real and that’s why everyone loves you,” stated a third Instagram fan.

“Stunning, totally lovely,” said a fourth follower.