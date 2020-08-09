WWE News: Top Writer Explains Why New Nation Of Domination Faction Idea Was Scrapped

Bruce Prichard — who is Vince McMahon’s right-hand man in the creative department — opened up about WWE’s decision to not revamp the Nation of Domination stable. As quoted by Wrestling Inc, the company executive told the Something to Wrestle podcast that he doesn’t think that it’s a sensible idea in modern times.

The writer said that the original stable was set up as a means to get Ron Simmons over and protect him. The former superstar was injured at the time, but the company still wanted to use him on television. If the group re-emerged today, however, it’d likely be a much toned-down version.

“Don’t know if you could do that today. I do know, you probably couldn’t do that today, you’re not the same form, but I thought it was a pretty damn cool group.”

The original Nation of Domination — which comprised of Farooq, Mark Henry, Kama Mustafa, D’Lo Brown and The Rock — was a stable of militant Black wrestlers that existed during the Attitude Era. The contemporary product is very apolitical and a team like this might be too controversial in the current sociopolitical climate.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, it was rumored that MVP, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin’s faction, The Hurt Business, would make up the new iteration. Simmons even had an exchange with them on a recent episode of Monday Night Raw, and there were suggestions of Henry also being involved.

As documented by WrestleTalk, MVP recently dismissed the rumors and denied having any interest in reforming the ’90s alliance. According to the former United States Champion, The Hurt Business is fresh and exciting. He also likes the idea of a faction of Black wrestlers that isn’t racially-motivated. MVP hopes that Hurt Business will be positive role models as they’re all successful.

During the Something to Wrestle show, Prichard also explained that the audience is always looking for something different. The Attitude Era reflected societal attitudes at the time, but the world has changed a lot since then. Perhaps if the world demands this type of entertainment again, WWE will change the product accordingly.

However, that doesn’t mean that the company won’t embrace edgier programming moving forward. As The Inquisitr recently recalled, the promotion is reportedly going to embrace a ’90s mentality moving forward. The introduction of “Raw Underground” and Retribution suggests that the red brand will be grittier moving forward, as McMahon wants to bring back absent fans for the long-term.