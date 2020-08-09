Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Go On Day Date In West Hollywood

The former 'Vanderpump Rules' star was her fiance's DD as they sat on the deck at a popular WeHo eatery.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark left their Hollywood Hills home to go on a day date in WeHo. The pregnant former Vanderpump Rules star was all bump as she stepped out with her fiancé after a long period of sequester.

In a new post to his Instagram page and story, Beau gave followers a peek at the couple’s Saturday afternoon as they sat on the deck at Barney’s Beanery. The West Hollywood hotspot recently opened for outdoor dining.

In the photo, the reality TV lovebirds wore no masks, but Beau was all smiles in an L.A. Rams hat as he held up an adult beverage. Stassi, who wore black sunglasses and a stretchy black tube dress, had her now-darker hair worn in a ponytail the shot. The 32-year-reality star and author did not look amused at being her man’s designated driver as she leaned her chin on her hand.

On his Instagram story, a giddy Beau touted the reopening of the hangout and told fans, “Happy Saturday we’re at Barney’s and I’m having a cocktail.”

“I want a drink really bad!’ Stassi chimed in.

The casting director then gushed over the huge and mostly empty patio, as well as the eatery’s menu, to which Stassi joked, “You’re so over-eager!”

“I’m so over-eager because its nice to be out,” he admitted.

Beau later panned the camera to the street in front of them as he said, “I miss everything about West Hollywood. Everything.”

In comments to the posts, fans noted that Stassi is taking one for the team right now with a pandemic pregnancy.

“She’s thrilled,” one fan joked of the ex-Vanderpump Rules star.

“Oh in due time things will be reversed. So excited for you both!” another added.

“That push present you will have to buy will be even more fabulous!!!” a third fan told Beau.

On her own Instagram story, Stassi gave followers an updated look at her dress and burgeoning baby bump. The Next Level Basic author posed for a mirror selfie in the couple’s bedroom and she captioned it with some unanticipated news.

“So this is fun: 93% of my shoes don’t fit anymore,” Stassi wrote.

Stassi has given fans a few bump updates on social media since announcing her pregnancy just two weeks after she was unexpectedly fired from Vanderpump Rules in June. The mom-to-be postponed her wedding plans due to the health pandemic, so instead of walking down the aisle in Italy this October, she’ll welcome a baby girl with Beau in January.