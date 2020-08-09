Alessandra Ambrosio Slays In Emerald Bikini While At The Pool ‘All Day’

Alessandra Ambrosio soaked up the heat of the sun as she relaxed “by the pool.” She recently updated her Instagram with a sizzling snap that showed off why she’s regarded as one of the world’s top supermodels.

The model commands an audience of over 10.2 million people and informed them that you can find her poolside “all day.” The pic sparked a frenzy as many of her followers rushed to view the pic and to engage with her on social media.

The mother-of-two flaunted her insane figure in an emerald bikini that left very little to the imagination. The ombre hues complemented her bronzed skin and mirrored the various shades of green behind her. She put her décolletage on display and the top exposed her toned abs and minuscule waist.

Alessandra teamed the top with its matching bikini bottoms that clung to her hips. The bottoms also showed off her curvy booty and thighs.

The Victoria Secret model kept her accessories simple. She wore a classic gold bangle and a delicate chain around her neck. She styled her hair in a middle-part and allowed her luscious locks to cascade down her back and shoulders in messy disarray.

The Brazilian native draped her flawless physique across the steps of a pool. She placed her knee on the second step, covering her lower thigh with water. Her toned abs just skimmed the surface of the water as she supported herself on her arms.

Alessandra put on her supermodel pose in this particular snap. She played with her hair and narrowed her eyes as she looked at the lens. She slightly pouted her lips and gavll De her devotees a sexy come-hither look that had them showering her with praise in the comments section.

“That’s great and I wish you a nice Saturday, dear Alessandra,” one fan enthused.

Another follower waxed lyrical about Alessandra’s beauty and wrote a paragraph about her attributes.

“The word pretty is worthless without you. Surely you are the most beautiful woman alive… You look even more pretty without makeup. You have the most beautiful, sparkling eyes… My heart just skipped a beat after watching this. Surely you would have been arrested if looking immensely beautiful was a crime. Words fall short whenever I want to tell you how special you are to me. All I can say is that my world is full of smiles because of you,” they gushed.

Alessandra seems to be enjoying the late summer weather and has been posting racy bikini snaps. Specifically, this image has already racked up more than 110,000 likes and 707 comments since it went live.