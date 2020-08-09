‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Nicole Cortese Shows Off Her ‘Quarantine Mom Bod’ In Black Swimsuit

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Deena Nicole Cortese shared a new pic with her 3.1 million Instagram followers early Sunday morning to showcase her “mom bod” after months of quarantine.

In the snap, Deena stood on a grassy lawn in what appeared to be her backyard. A dark brown fence surrounded the area, and two dirt beds were visible behind her, one of which had some plants growing inside of it.

She wore a strapless, black one-piece swimsuit while standing with her legs spread shoulder-width apart. It seemed like a bright and sunny day outside as the reality star showcased her figure and posed with one hand on her thigh and the other tucked behind her.

Her bathing suit left her collar region on display along with her thighs and tanned legs. Deena looked sunkissed all over as if she’d been spending plenty of time working on her tan. As most Jersey Shore fans know, the cast takes their tanning time very seriously.

The 33-year-old’s long, naturally curly, russet-colored hair flowed down either side of her chest as she smiled brightly at the camera. It seemed like Deena had opted to ditch the makeup and let her admirers see her natural beauty shine through.

Beyond her swimsuit, Deena did not appear to be wearing anything else except a pair of black flip-flops.

Deena’s openness with her fans about her body has made her very relatable to many. Her latest photograph received more than 85,800 likes and over 1,200 comments.

Dozens of people flocked to her comments section to say she looked gorgeous and “thick.”

Her Jersey Shore costar Jenni “JWoww” Farley commented on her post with a row of praise-hands emoji.

“Not a mom bod, just a beautiful body!” wrote one fan.

“You are gorgeous I hope I can have your mom/quarantine bod after I have my baby in November,” gushed another.

“You look fabulous! Don’t let anyone tell u otherwise. Gorgeous no matter what!” chimed in a third admirer.

“Natural beauty with the best personality is what makes you a queeeeeen,” added a fourth contributor.

At the end of July, The Inquisitr reported that Deena had shared a hilarious update with her fans via Instagram. In it, she said she was practicing picking up gifts and handing them to the bride since was part of a recent bridal party.

According to her, she had been feeling a little insecure about putting on weight while under quarantine and wanted to get a few snapshots to see what she would look like in candid photographs taken at the bridal shower.