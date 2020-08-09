Daisey O’Donnell Shows Off Her Underbood Wearing A Scanty White Bikini In The Pool

Daisey O’Donnell went scantily clad for her most recent Instagram pic on Saturday afternoon. The stunning model showed some skin while serving up a seriously sexy look for the camera.

In the sultry snap, Daisey looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a skimpy white bikini. The tiny top featured spaghetti thin straps and a low cut that flaunted her abundant cleavage. The garment was so small that is also exposed her underboob.

That matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and clung tightly to her petite waist as it emphasized her long, lean legs. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and impressive abs in the shot. She accessorized the style with a pair of brown tinted sunglasses and a dainty chain and pendant around her neck. She also sported a bellybutton ring.

Daisey posed for the photo while thigh-high in the water of a swimming pool. She had her legs together and her hip pushed to the side while both of her arms reached out to the side. She arched her back and wore a steamy expression on her face as she soaked up the sun. In the background, a clear blue sky was visible. She geotagged her location as Marbella, Spain.

She wore her blond hair parted to the side. The long locks were styled in loose waves that were pushed over her shoulder.

Daisey’s 978,000-plus followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 35,000 times within the first 11 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 240 remarks on the pic during that time.

“Your such a babe,” one follower gushed.

“WOW!!! Your body is stunning!!! Absolute goddess,” another wrote.

“Wow very beautiful and gorgeous young lady awesome body,” a third social media user gushed.

“I can hardly stand to look at your beauty. It is very overwhelming. But I love you and your flawlessness,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms about showcasing her incredible curves in scanty outfits for her online photos. She’s often seen sporting skimpy bathing suits, tight tops, and sexy dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Daisey recently piqued the interest of her followers when she wore a tiny black and white string bikini as she enjoyed a day out on a boat. That post as pulled in more than 37,000 likes and over 300 comments to date.