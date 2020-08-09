Luciana Del Mar Puts On A Busty Show In A Black & White Bikini

Luciana Del Mar returned to her Instagram account on Sunday morning to put on a busty show in a revealing ensemble. The model flashed her curves while asking her followers to tell her what’s been on their minds in the caption of the post.

In the racy pics, Luciana looked smoking hot as she sported a black and white bikini. The skimpy top featured a low cut that exposed her massive cleavage. It also boasted thin spaghetti straps that tied behind her neck and flaunted her muscled arms and shoulders in the process.

The matching bikini bottoms left little to the imagination as they rested high on her curvy hips and hugged her tiny waist tightly. The garment also gave fans a peek at her long, lean legs, flat tummy, and killer abs. She accessorized the style with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck and bracelets on her wrists.

In the first photo, Luciana stood with her hip pushed out as she rested one hand behind her round booty. The other hand came up to tug at her top while she tilted her head and gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

The second shot featured her with both hands in front of her midsection as she arched her back. In the final pic, she titled her head back as she soaked up some sun. In the background, a dark fence and some green foliage could be seen.

She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. She styled the brunette locks in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

Luciana’s 918,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 9,900 times within the first two hours after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also jumped at the chance to leave over 430 messages during that time.

“I see you over there low key flexing you’re radiant smile. I love your smile it’s seriously is making me happy right now,” one follower wrote.

“Perfect woman,” another stated.

“2020 Goddess!!!!” a third social media user gushed.

“Always absolutely gorgeous,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Luciana recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she rocked a barely there black crop top and a pair of minuscule black shorts with daring cutouts on the sides. That upload also proved to be a popular one. To date, it’s collected more than 11,000 likes and over 370 comments.