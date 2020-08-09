Simon Cowell Breaks His Back In An Electric Bike Accident, Sources Claim

Simon Cowell reportedly needed back surgery on Saturday night after he got into a biking accident that resulted in him breaking his back, sources disclosed to Page Six.

According to the outlet, the America’s Got Talent judge was trying out his new electric bike at home when something went wrong.

A rep for Cowell said he had “broken his back” and went into surgery later that night.

He was taken to the hospital immediately after the incident, which occurred at his house in Malibu, California.

“Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family.”

Page Six said the 60-year-old had been spending lockdown with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman, their son Eric, 6, and Silverman’s son Adam, 14, from a past relationship.

While in quarantine, Cowell has allegedly been focusing on getting fit, which is why he wanted an e-bike as biking has helped “him lose 60 pounds over the past few years.”

Eamonn M. McCormack / Getty Images

In a recent interview, he joked that he was having an easier time “sticking” to his diet under lockdown than he would have thought.

Aside from exercising often, Cowell has also been doing quite a bit of cooking to maintain his “healthy lifestyle.”

People reported that the accident was minor, and a source told them that “he’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.”

While chatting with the publication in May, Cowell said he was staying busy and revealed his workout regimen.

“Cycle, walk, swim, push-ups. I haven’t cheated on my diet. I feel really healthy at the moment.”

He also revealed that he and his son have been spending much more time together.

“We definitely have more family time together now. We watch movies in the evening, play together, read books, comics, everything,” said the entertainment manager.

Cowell has recently been able to return to work on AGT thanks to new protocols instituted amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Production on Season 15 restarted in early July.

The Inquisitr reported that Cowell was happy with the new guidelines and even believed the latest season of AGT would be even better than past seasons. He added that he would not mind keeping some of the new rules in place when the pandemic is over.

People stated that the super-producer is expected to be present for the filming of Season 15’s first live show on Tuesday in Universal City, California.