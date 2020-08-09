Simon Cowell Breaks His Back In A Bad Electric Bike Accident, Sources Claim

Simon Cowell reportedly needed back surgery on Saturday night after he got into a bad biking accident, sources disclosed to Page Six.

According to the outlet, the America’s Got Talent judge was trying out his new electric bike at home when something went wrong.

A rep for Cowell said he had “broken his back” and went into surgery later that night.

He was taken to the hospital immediately after the accident, which occurred at his house in Malibu, California.

“Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family,” said the source.

Page Six said the 60-year-old had been spending lockdown with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman, their son Eric, 6, and Silverman’s son Adam, 14, from a past relationship.

While in quarantine, Cowell has allegedly been focusing on getting fit which is why he wanted an electric bike as biking has helped “him lose 60 pounds over the past few years.”

Eamonn M. McCormack / Getty Images

In a recent interview, he joked that he was having a surprisingly easy time “sticking” to his diet under lockdown than he would have thought.

Aside from exercising often, Cowell has also been doing quite a bit of cooking to maintain his “healthy lifestyle.”

People reported that the accident was minor, and a source told them that “he’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.”

Cowell has recently been able to return to the long-running talent competition series airing on NBC thanks to new protocols instituted amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Production on Season 15 restarted in early July.

The Inquisitr reported that Cowell was happy with the new guidelines and even believed the latest season of AGT would be even better than past seasons. He said he would not mind keeping some of the new rules in place even when the pandemic is over.