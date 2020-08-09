Aleja Gomez Flaunts Her Bombshell Body & Hip Tattoo In A Yellow Bikini

Aleja Gomez flaunted her bombshell body in a sexy outfit for her most recent Instagram pic on Saturday afternoon. The hot model flashed her curves as she served up a sultry look for the camera.

In the racy upload, Aleja looked hotter than ever as she rocked a tiny yellow bikini. The skimpy top boasted thin, clear straps that allowed fans to get a peek at her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also featured low cut that exposed her massive cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms wrapped snugly around her petite waist and curvy hips. The straps did little to hid her sexy hip tattoo, or her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also spotlighted in the photo. She accessorized the style with an ankle bracelet and a white hat.

Aleja posed by the swimming pool as she had one hand resting at her side. The other hand came up to grab at the bill of her hat. She stood on her tip toes and arched her back slightly as she looked away from the camera with a steamy expression on her face while she soaked up some sun. In the background of the shot, some outdoor furniture, green foliage, and red flowers could be seen.

She wore her dark hair covered by the hat. However, she styled the long strands in straight strands that she left loose and pushed over her shoulder.

The model’s 630,000-plus followers seemed to fall in love with the post, clicking the like button more than 8,500 times with in the first 12 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also went wild in the comments section, leaving over 120 messages during that time.

“Greetings beautiful woman. I hope you are well in every sense of the word,” one follower gushed.

“There are no words to describe the beauty of you princess,” remarked another.

“Wow so beautiful,” a third social media user wrote.

“Most beautiful hot looking,” a fourth comment read.

The model appears to have no qualms when it comes to showing off her curvaceous bod in her online pics. She’s become known for sporting sexy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and teeny tops in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Aleja recently delighted her adoring followers when she posed in a sporty black and white lingerie set as she sat on a small trampoline. To date, that upload has raked in more than 10,000 likes and over 200 comments.