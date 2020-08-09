Kamala Harris Slams Donald Trump’s Executive Order On Coronavirus Relief, Says The White House Is ‘Giving Up’

Donald Trump signed an executive order Saturday afternoon aimed at extending federal coronavirus relief efforts. The signing came after negotiations to reach a new deal in Congress came to a virtual standstill between the two parties amid growing economic uncertainty.

Kamala Harris took to her Twitter page shortly after the news broke, slamming the president for an action she called totally insufficient before saying that both he and Republicans are “giving up and moving on” from struggling Americans.

Democrats have long contended that they will not support a bill which does not extend the full $600 per week unemployment benefits to Americans. Under Trump’s new orders, the checks have been reduced down to $400, in part leading to the California senator calling him out in front of her 1.6 million followers.

“The ship is sinking and Trump came with duct tape”

Harris went on to write that congress must act while including a link to an article from the Los Angeles Times. The piece, written by Chris Megerian, Anna M. Phillips, and Sarah D. Wire, went into detail about some of orders while also including reactions from a few Democratic leaders.

When Harris said that the White House and Republicans had given up and were moving on, she was echoing the sentiments of house speaker Nancy Pelosi and senate minority leader Charles Schumer, who issued a joint-statement that was quoted in the article.

“We’re disappointed that instead of putting in the work to solve Americans’ problems, the president instead chose to stay on his luxury golf course to announce unworkable, weak and narrow policy announcements to slash the unemployment benefits that millions desperately need and endanger seniors’ Social Security and Medicare,” it read.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

The article also quoted Joe Biden, who said these orders were not real solutions nor was Trump displaying presidential leadership. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Harris is a considered to be one of the front runners to be selected vice president and run alongside Biden in the 2020 election.

Many of Harris’ followers rallied behind her after the tweet.

“$400 with a catch is not enough. There is still a pandemic and many people, or thier loved ones, have compromised immune systems or health issues that put them in the high risk catagory so they must stay home to stay safe,” one wrote.

Another commented that it was all was just a political stunt to help Trump get reelected in November.

“But we’ve seen who he is and that’s a big “NO,” the tweet said.

But regardless of the opinions of Harris or anyone else, the implementation of these newly signed decrees will not happen right away. As the Los Angeles Times reported, there is “uncertainty about (Trump’s) legal authority” to enact them.