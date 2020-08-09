Instagram Star Amber Fillerup Sizzles In Phenomenal Bikini Snapshot

Mother of three Amber Fillerup looked stunning while posing in a bikini.

Instagram star Amber Fillerup took to Instagram on Saturday, August 8 to share a stunning snapshot of herself posing in a bikini. The social media star and mother of three looked phenomenal as she showed off her incredibly fit and toned physique.

Fillerup sported a triangle style bikini top with thin straps. The suit was primarily white with just a slight touch of light pink. The suit was purchased by the sustainable clothing brand ABYSSE and exposed her impressive curves. Her stomach appeared especially well defined. Fillerup covered up with a floral wrap she wore tied around her waist. The wrap was purchased from a company called Faithfull the Brand.

Fillerup accessorized with a unique charm she wore around her neck and a watch with a pink band that matched her ensemble. She wore her long blond hair up in a messy bun, a few loose pieces falling on either side of her face. She looked away from the camera as she smiled, her dimples evident on her face. The social media star stood outside for the snapshot, a beautiful field and a variety of plants visible behind her.

In her caption she wrote that her wardrobe would consist of just bathing suits and lounge wear if it was up to her. The post got a lot of love online, racking up over 20,000 likes in less than a day. She is a well known family blogger with 1.3 million followers on Instagram. Her fans took to the comments section to gush over her impressive physique. Others agreed that Fillerup’s favorite style of dress should be socially acceptable for every day, especially during quarantine.

“Your little dimple is just so cute. And you are so gorgeous!” gushed one fan.

“You always look so beautiful. I wish I could live in swimwear too,” another person wrote.

“I mean we all totally could & should. Haha it’s socially acceptable in quarantine so why can’t it be always?” one person questioned jokingly.

“I can’t with you!!!! the most stunning mama ever!! & I agree bikini all day is the comfiest way to be!” remarked one more fan.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Fillerup resides in Arizona with her husband David Clark and her three children, Atticus, Rosie and Frankie. The family of five are always on the go and capture lots of snapshots during their travels which she later posts online. In addition to sharing family related comments, Fillerup also shares fashion and beauty related posts on her blog and YouTube channel.