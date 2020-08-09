Sean Lowe Shares An Adorable Lake Day Snapshot Alongside Sons

Sean Lowe took to the lake for a day with family.

Former Bachelor Sean Lowe turned to Instagram on Saturday, August 8 to share an adorable snapshot alongside his two young sons, Samuel and Isaiah. The former reality television star took to the lake in Gun Barrel City, Texas to enjoy a day with family.

Lowe was seated upon a boat, his two sons on either side of him. The father of three went shirtless and sported a white backwards baseball cap. He and shielded his eyes with a pair of trendy sunglasses. He shot a smile at the camera, appearing to savor the time spent with his family.

It looked to be the perfect day to spend outdoors, the sun beaming down on the trio and the water behind them appearing calm and undisturbed. Both of the little boys were well protected in their own blue and purple life jacket. Samuel, the oldest of the three children Lowe shares with his wife Catherine Giudici, appeared somewhat blinded by the sun. His eyes were closed as he attempted to smile for the camera. Samuel turned 4 years old this year. Samuel’s younger brother, 2 year old Isaiah, looked somewhat perplexed, a serious expression seen on his face as he stared at the camera.

Well known for his sense of humor on social media, Lowe joked around in his playful caption by calling his sons by the wrong names, making a reference to the popular comedy Step Brothers. The post got a lot of love online racking up over 23,000 likes in only an hour after it was shared. His fans took to the comments section to remark upon his sense of humor and to compliment him on the adorable snapshot.

“You have the cutest kids ever (I am a mom and grandma) they are stunning!” gushed one fan.

“One looks like you. One looks like Catherine,” commented a second person of the two boys’ features.

“Such cutie kids just like mom & dad! Yours was THE BEST season ever,” another person wrote, referring to Lowe’s well loved season of The Bachelor when he met and fell in love with Giudici.

“Samuel is definitely your twin,” remarked one more person of Lowe’s oldest child.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lowe also has a daughter named Mia. Earlier this year, he opened up about the possibility of welcoming more children into his family with Giudici. He noted he expects that they will have at least one more child and are open to considering the process of adoption. He will leave the final number of children up to his wife.