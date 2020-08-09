Gabby Allen Rocks A Revealing Black Bikini And Compares Her Booty To Fruit

Gabby Allen had a fun poll for her Instagram followers.

Fitness influencer Gabby Allen isn’t shy about showing off her curvy derriere in the uploads that she shares on social media, much to the delight of her 1.1 million Instagram followers. On Saturday, she gave her fans yet another peek at the popular part of her physique, and she included a cheeky poll with her bikini video.

Gabby’s upload was a Boomerang video that zoomed in and out. She used a mirror and her phone to film herself. The clip revealed that the 28-year-old British model had traded the long braided pigtails that appeared in some of her recent Instagram pics for a different look. She wore her blond hair piled high on her head in a messy folded-over ponytail, which appeared to be secured in place with a patterned scrunchie.

The former Love Island star was clad in a solid black two-piece that had a thong back. The sides of her bottoms were stretched up over her hip bones, which made the the garment’s high-cut design elongate her legs even more than they would have otherwise. She paired the bottoms with a triangle string bikini top. However, she made a slight alteration to the scanty garment. She wore its string halter ties knotted in the center of her chest instead of behind her neck, which transformed it into a strapless bandeau. The long ends of the strings trailed down her washboard stomach.

Gabby also wore a pair of large gold hoop earrings and dark shades with rectangular frames. After tugging on the side of her top, she pushed her sunnies up on her head. She then gave the camera a flirty smile over her shoulder. She added a sparkle effect to her selfie video for an extra touch of whimsy.

Gabby ensured that her booty was the main focus of her super-short film by angling her rear-end toward the mirror. She also seemed to reference its shape in the caption of her post, where she asked her fans to choose between the apple and peach emoji.

Gabby’s post has bagged over 13,000 likes since she initially shared it, and her fans also responded to her caption with their thoughts about her backside.

“I mean it’s huge either way though,” wrote her fellow former Love Island star Montana Brown.

“Nice is what it is!” read another comment.

“Gotta study this for my homework. I’m doing squats tomorrow so I need to look at workouts n booties to see what I’m getting into,” a third person wrote.

“Peach apple hybrid that’s the one,” suggested a fourth admirer.

As far as Gabby’s poll was concerned, the number of peach emoji that appeared in the comments section far outweighed the apples.