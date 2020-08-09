Joe Biden Says Donald Trump ‘Didn’t Want To Deal With The Pandemic, So He Stopped Trying’

On Saturday, in a statement published on Medium, the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden released the statement following reports that the United States has set a record for COVID-19 cases, with more than five million people now infected.

“It’s a number that boggles the mind and breaks the heart,” Biden said, offering condolences and words of encouragement to the families of more than 160,000 Americans who have died due to complications associated with the disease.

The former Delaware senator urged all Americans to follow the advice of medical experts, wear masks and practice social distancing.

He then ripped into Trump, accusing him of offering “excuses and lies” instead of leading the nation amid the devastating crisis.

“It should never have gotten this bad. No other country in the world has been hit as hard as we have. No other high-income economy is still struggling to get this under control,” Biden said.

Biden noted that American citizens are not allowed to travel because other nations see them as a “public health threat,” stating that Trump is to blame for this predicament.

The commander-in-chief, Biden said, “waived the white flag and gave up.”

“He didn’t want to deal with the pandemic, so he stopped trying. He didn’t do his job.”

“Trump has already thrown away months of the American people’s sacrifice and hard work. Imagine what four more years of his failures will cost us,” he concluded.

Biden released a similar statement in late July, when the United States passed 4 million active coronavirus cases.

Last month, the former Delaware senator pointed out that reports allege the commander-in-chief has lost interest in dealing with the pandemic, choosing to focus on his reelection campaign instead.

At the time, Trump’s alleged plan was to let state and local governments grapple with the virus, while the federal government focuses on other issues.

Samuel Corum / Getty Images

Those close to Trump have reportedly urged him to change his approach to the COVID-19 crisis, which is seen as one of the defining issues of the 2020 election.

But the commander-in-chief has, it seems, struggled to stay stay on message, attacking health officials in his administration and promoting unproven treatments.

Polling suggests that Americans do not rate Trump’s performance in office highly.

For instance, in a ABC News/Ipsos poll released last week, only 34 percent of respondents said that they approve of Trump’s handling of the federal government’s response to the virus.