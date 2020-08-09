Addison Rae Easterling Sticks Out Her Tongue While Rocking An Unusual Bikini

Addison Rae Easterling showed off her figure while hanging out with a friend.

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling stunned in three gorgeous new snapshots she shared to Instagram on Saturday, August 8. The social media sensation rocked an unusual bikini while hanging out with Natalie Mariduena at night. She showed off plenty of skin, her toned stomach exposed.

The two friends wore matching bikini tops in a triangle shape style. The bikinis were covered with photos of Anastasia Karanikolaou, often known simply as Stassie. Karanikolaou is a model and is infamous for being Kylie Jenner’s longtime close friend.

Easterling appeared to be having a great time as she stuck out her tongue for the camera in the first two snapshots. She wrapped her arm around Mariduena affectionately as they posed for the photo. She wore her long brown hair down naturally and accessorized with some large gold hoop earrings. She appeared to sport a pair of low rise shorts.

The teenage star wore a bag slung over one shoulder and closed her eyes for all three photos. Mariduena accessorized with a gold pendant necklace and appeared to be enjoying herself, a broad smile upon her face. Mariduena is the assistant to popular vlogger David Dobrik and is well known as an Instagram star.

Easterling’s post, as always, gained a lot of attention online racking up over 2.6 million likes in less than a day. She is no stranger to social media stardom with 25 million followers on Instagram and many more on TikTok where she is well known as one of the platform’s most popular creators.

The social media sensation’s plethora of fans took to the comments section to compliment her on her gorgeous features and to share their admiration of her. Others tried desperately to gain her attention or earn a reply back from her.

“Your smile is contagious Addison,” wrote one person.

“Y’all are literally the cutest people ever,” gushed another fan.

“Addison I am such a big fan, it would mean the world to get a reply back from you on my birthday. I hope you see this!” wrote one hopeful fan.

“Addison really is living the teenage dream. Love to see it!” one more person wrote.

Indeed, Easterling has really skyrocketed to stardom over the course of a year. In fact she was recently dubbed the queen of TikTok after Forbes reported that she was the highest paid creator on the entire platform this year. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she raked in a total of $5 million in a year. She is known for her viral dancing videos.