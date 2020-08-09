Joe Biden Accuses Donald Trump Of Waging A ‘Reckless War On Social Security’

On Saturday, the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee, Joe Biden, accused President Donald Trump of waging a “reckless war” on Social Security.

In a lengthy statement published on Medium, Biden said that Trump is “putting Social Security at grave risk” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democrat described Trump’s latest executive orders as “dubious,” arguing that the president should have worked with Republicans and Democrats in the United States Congress to provide relief for American families, instead of resorting to using his presidential powers.

Trump’s payroll tax plan, Biden posited, offers no protections for the Social Security Trust Fund, which suggests that the commander-in-chief is open to cutting the popular program if reelected in November.

“He is laying out his roadmap to cutting Social Security. Our seniors and millions of Americans with disabilities are under enough stress without Trump putting their hard-earned Social Security benefits in doubt,” he wrote.

Biden also criticized Trump’s orders pertaining to unemployment insurance, evictions and student debt.

The Democrat accused the commander-in-chief of “unilaterally reducing” the benefits laid off workers could receive amid the COVID-19 crisis, said that his conviction order is bad for both renters and landlords and argued that Trump’s student debt forgiveness plan would leave out 7 million borrowers.

Biden concluded that a competent leader would work together with both chambers of Congress to help those struggling amid the unprecedented public health crisis.

“There is a solution to all of this pain and suffering. A real leader would go back to Washington, call together the leaders of the House and Senate, and negotiate a deal that delivers real relief to Americans who are struggling in this pandemic. We need a president who understands their struggle and believes in their courage to overcome.”

As reported by CNN, earlier in the day, Trump issued a series of executive orders meant to provide economic relief to hurting Americans. One of the directives would defer and possibly forgive payroll taxes, which would almost certainly harm programs like Social Security and Medicare.

Samuel Corum / Getty Images

During a press conference, Trump said that he would make the cuts permanent if reelected in November.

According to the Bipartisan Policy Center, if the ongoing economic crisis is as bad as the 2008 recession, the Social Security Trust Fund could run out of money by 2029.

During the Democratic Party’s presidential primaries, Biden was attacked over his past statements about Social Security. Notably, Sen. Bernie Sanders and his allies pointed out that the former Delaware used to support slashing the popular program.

Biden responded by accusing his critics of spreading “doctored” videos.