Kelsey Weier Reunites With Victoria Fuller For A Day On The Farm As Seen In Stunning Snapshots

Kelsey Weier and Victoria Fuller enjoyed a day at Middlebrook Farm.

Kelsey Weier of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor reunited with her former castmate Victoria Fuller for a day at Middlebrook Farm in Iowa. She turned to Instagram on Saturday, August 8 to share a series of photos from the day.

Weier looked stunning in a light wash denim summer dress with buttons down the front. She finished off the look with a pair of white sneakers. The former reality television star wore her long blond hair down in loose waves and accessorized with some gold hoop earrings. In the first snapshot included in the post, she posed by an animal enclosure and shot a subtle smile at the camera.

In the second photo, a laughing Weier rode a bright red tractor while Fuller walked alongside her in a field. The two friends reached their arms out to one another playfully. Fuller sported a blue and white summer dress and what appeared to be the same white sneakers Weier had on. Other photos included featured the pair walking together in a cornfield and Weier attempting to hold a chicken. She did not appear comfortable handling the animal, a look of fear evident on her face. In the final photo, she appeared more calm as she raised a glass of red wine to cheers Fuller.

The stunning snapshots within this post were captured by photographer Claire Zellmer. Weier’s post racked up over 14,000 likes in only a few hours. She boasts a total of 266,000 followers on the platform overall. In her caption, she joked that she might not be cut out for the farm life. Her fans took to the comments section to compliment her on the stunning photos.

“I love this. And also, I love love love Chris & Victoria together,” one fan wrote.

“I love the two of you ladies!!! Y’all are so much fun and I love y’all friendship!!!” another person commented.

“That dress you’re wearing is everything! So so pretty!” gushed one more fan.

Weier is originally from the state of Iowa while Fuller is new to the area. She has been living in the state part time since she began dating former Bachelor Chris Soules, a farmer. Soules and Fuller’s relationship may have been somewhat of a shock to Bachelor nation but the pair appear to be very happy. Fuller recently opened up about their relationship, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“We’re really happy. The last few months have been really special for us. We’re enjoying each other!” she said.