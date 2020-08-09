Iggy Azalea Flaunts Her Curves In A Ruched Orange & Yellow Tie-Dye Dress

Iggy Azalea treated her Instagram followers to a sexy new shot of herself wearing a skin-tight Fashion Nova dress this evening, and they shared some love with the new mother.

In the shot, Iggy sat atop an olive green tufted-back bench that was against a white wall. Hanging on the wall was a unique abstract painting in orange, green, yellow, white, and black. The “Fancy” singer wore a stunning ruched dress that appeared to be tie-dyed yellow, orange, and green. The gown hugged her voluptuous curves, particularly emphasizing her flat stomach and curvy backside. Her pose also showed just a hint of sideboob near her arm. The new mom had her body angled to one side with one arm across her body, and she looked back over her shoulder at the camera’s lens with a sultry look on her face.

Iggy wore her long blond hair straight from a center part, and it fell all the way down her back, touching her backside with one small piece framing her face. Her big brought eyes popped in the shot, and her full lips remained closed.

The singer, who surprised the world with news that she had a son earlier this year, kept her caption simple, and her Instagram fans appreciated the sexy look, with many including the flame emoji to indicate that they thought she looked hot in the image. At least 128,000 Instagrammers hit the “like” button in just over half an hour, and more than 1,500 took the time to compose a comment.

“How are you perfect? I love the new look,” gushed one fan who also used red heart eye emoji in the comment.

“The orange looks so bomb on you. You are beautiful, Queen,” a second follower declared.

“Iggy, is there any color that ISN’T in your wheelhouse? Stylin’ girl, love and good vibes,” wished a third devotee who also shared an orange emoji and a big grin smiley.

“OMG Iggy, you are a hot mama. So gorgeous. Suddenly oranges are my favorite fruit. You are the queen of the orange. This is such a serve,” a fourth Instagrammer gushed, including several orange emoji along with a red heart-eye smiley.

The new mom has shared several posts recently, and most of them have shown off her stunning figure. The Inquisitr recently reported that Iggy looked smoking hot in a black cropped top and matching pencil skirt while wearing a gorgeous Louis Vuitton scarf tied around her face as a mask.