Cardi B Shares BTS Video Of Normani Doing The Splits In Latex Outfit And Hypes Her Next Project

Cardi B couldn't help but gush over Normani after she made a cameo in her "WAP" music video.

Cardi B recently gave her 72.1 million Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the music video for “WAP,” her hit collaboration with fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and she decided to single out one of the many famous female celebrities who made a cameo in it.

On Saturday, Cardi shared a short clip of Normani dancing in front of a green screen. The solid background would later be transformed into one of the many rooms in a trippy mansion with a long distorted hallway. The room that the former Fifth Harmony member was shown in had walls and ceilings covered with a large black-and-white houndstooth pattern. She wore a latex ensemble decorated with a smaller version of the eye-catching print. According to Footwear News, her outfit was a design by the company Venus Prototype. It included a bra with massive cone-shaped cups and buckle accents on the shoulder straps. The top was teamed with a pair of high-waisted hot pants that clung to her curvy hips and backside. A wide black belt cinched her in at the smallest part of her waist, helping to accentuate her hourglass shape.

The musician also rocked a beret, a pair of opera-length gloves, and stiletto heels that all featured the same houndstooth pattern. Her shoes had pointed toes and thin leg wraps that were wound all the way up to her thighs in a crisscross pattern.

In Cardi’s video, Normani rolled her hips around, slapped her thighs, and kicked one leg up high in the air. She then dropped down into a full front split. After she rolled over and got back up on her feet, she resumed swaying her hips and shaking her derriere. As she performed her sassy choreography, the music for “WAP” played. Cardi sang along with it, but instead of her own lyrics, she crooned the words to Normani’s hit single, “Motivation.”

In the caption of her post, Cardi lavished the younger singer with praise and teased that she’s going to blow everyone away with her upcoming solo album.

Cardi’s Instagram followers loved the BTS clip that she shared. Her version of “Motivation” proved to be popular, and she was also applauded for being so supportive of one of her fellow female artists.

“Women empowering women. Luv it!!” wrote social media influencer Jessenia Gallegos in the comments section of her post.

“It’s the background singing for me,” remarked YouTube star Daisy Marquez.

“She did all this in LATEX!” a third message read.

“I love how Cardi uplifts and promotes other women,” a fourth admirer said.