Zooey Deschanel Stuns In A Blue Dress While Enjoying A Tea Party

Zooey Deschanel rocked a gorgeous blue-and-white summer dress.

Actress Zooey Deschanel took to Instagram on Saturday, August 8, to share a stunning new snapshot of herself. The mother-of-two looked gorgeous in a summer dress as she posed for a photo in the middle of a tea party.

Deschanel’s dress was blue featuring white flowers. The dress, which was purchased from the clothing brand Reformation, had long sleeves and stretched to her upper thigh. Her dark brown hair was worn down in curls, with her infamous bangs falling nearly to her eyebrows. She stared intently at the camera, her bright blue eyes open wide. She rested one hand on her head with her lips parted just slightly.

She sat in an elegant, luxurious room with gold walls. Deschanel was perched in a plush gold chair that matched the rest of the fancy decor. The walls were decorated with an array of ornate mirrors in various shapes and styles.

In front of her was a table covered by a white table cloth. On top of the table was everything one would need for a tea party, complete with a kettle, tea cup, saucer, and a plate of lemon slices. All these things were briefly ignored as the actress took a break for a photo shoot.

In her caption, Deschanel playfully referenced the tea party setting. The post got plenty of attention online, racking up over 345,000 likes in only a few hours. She is quite popular on Instagram with 6.2 million followers. Her many fans took to the comments section to compliment her on her gorgeous looks and to share how much they admire her unique sense of style.

“You are the most stylish woman in the world,” wrote one person.

“Jess from New Girl is honestly my spirit animal,” wrote another fan, referencing the character that Deschanel is likely best known for playing.

“I would like my tea next to you, you are simply gorgeous Zooey,” wrote one rather enthusiastic fan.

“I would never look that fabulous if I tried out bangs. You can pull them off like none other. You are seriously so beautiful!!” remarked one more person.

Deschanel played the perpetually joyful and enthusiastic teacher Jess Day on New Girl, a sitcom. The show followed the lives of a group of roommates. The show first aired in 2011 and concluded with its seventh season in 2018. She was accompanied on the show by other big name actors, such as Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris, and Hannah Simone, as The Inquisitr previously reported.