Jen Selter Celebrates Her 27th Birthday In Hot Pink Leggings

Fitness model Jen Selter surprised her 12.6 million Instagram fans with her latest share, a short video clip in which she celebrated her 27th birthday. The video was filmed in an apartment with floor-to-ceiling windows and a breathtaking city view, and the space was decorated for her birthday festivities. Clusters of silver and gold balloons filled the room, and large balloons spelled out her name in silver, as well as her age in gold.

Though the decor was done in all metallic tones, Jen’s ensemble provided a burst of color as she rocked a hot pink workout set. She wore a sports bra that hugged her curves, showing off just a hint of cleavage. The fabric extended a few inches below her breasts in a longline style, and left her sculpted shoulders and arms exposed. The bra also showed off several inches of her chiselled abs.

She paired the sports bra with matching leggings in the same vibrant shade. The material stretched over her toned stomach and clung to her gravity-defying derriere as though the bottoms were painted on. The outfit showcased her toned thighs and calves, and the colorful hue looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin.

Jen’s long brunette locks tumbled down her chest and back in an effortless style, and she finished off her sporty outfit with a pair of tennis shoes. She had no other visible accessories, preferring to keep things simple.

Jen used the decorations as a prop in her clip, holding the strings attached to clusters of balloons and moving them through the air, flashing a smile at the camera and appearing to enjoy herself.

At one point in the video, Jen even included her adorable four-legged friend, Gram Selter, cuddling him close as she posed in the space.

Her followers loved the festive surprise, and the post received over 194,100 views within four hours of going live. It also racked up 826 comments in the same time span.

“Omg happiest birthday ever Leo twin,” one follower wrote.

“Hope you’re having a great day Jen!” another fan added, followed by a single heart emoji.

“Just perfect 27 years, have a great day cutie,” a third follower commented.

Countless other followers took the opportunity to wish Jen well in the comments section.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen thrilled her followers by sharing a countdown post as she anticipated her special day. She rocked a minuscule off-the-shoulder bikini with a lemon print, and a pair of matching bikini bottoms with thin straps stretching over her hips. She held an icy drink in her hand and had on a pair of sunglasses, and flashed a huge smile as she gazed out at her luxurious surroundings.