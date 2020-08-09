‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Looks Extra Glam In A Chanel Outfit

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice looked sophisticated and glamorous in a double-photo update she shared with her 2 million Instagram followers on Saturday afternoon.

Considering her ensemble consisted of only black and white color tones, she added a fitting black heart and white heart emoji to her caption. Teresa tagged her hair and makeup artist Priscilla DiStasio in the post, crediting her for her glamorous makeup application and styled curls.

Posing in front of a window framed by silky gray curtains, the housewife wore what appeared to be a black and white Chanel bodysuit with the logo emblazoned across the center of the shirt in contrasting colors. She paired the designer top with high-waisted dress pants, which she cinched at the waist with a belt.

Her fashionable attire called for a great deal of bling, so she added lots of accessories in the form of bracelets, a silver wristwatch, dangly earrings, and a necklace. The mother-of-four finished off her ensemble with a pair of strappy snake print stiletto heels.

In the first snap, Teresa posed for the camera by placing one hand on her hip and gazing intensely at the lens. She changed it up for the second snap, smiling brightly to reveal a row of pearly whites and alternating her posture by placing her opposing hand on her hip. The second photo gave her fans a better view of her nails, too, which appeared to be painted in a light pink shade.

As one of the most popular reality stars on Bravo, it came as no surprise that within a few hours of going live, Teresa’s post had already racked up more than 12,700 likes and over 200 comments. Her fans flocked to her comments section to praise her appearance and compliment her outfit.

Her brother and fellow RHONJ star, Joey Gorga, also liked her post.

“So Beautiful!!! This outfit is everything,” gushed one fan alongside two explosion emoji.

“You look absolutely beautiful!!!!! OMG, I love your outfit. Can you please, please tell me where you got them,” raved another.

“You truly are an incredibly beautiful women. Breathtaking beauty and elegance. I hope you are doing well,” chimed in a third devotee.

“You look great Teresa. I’m sure you get a lot of guys after you. Take your time and pick the best. You deserve it. Silvana from Toronto,” added a fourth Instagrammer.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Teresa had posted a sexy photograph of herself rocking a bright red see-through macrame top, her admirers went wild over the image.