Florida Teacher Writes And Shares Her Own Fake Obituary To Protest Schools Reopening

A Jacksonville, Florida teacher named Whitney Reddick is not in favor of schools reopening amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to protest this the special education teacher wrote and later shared a fake obituary for herself. The obituary was meant to prove the point that she felt her life was in danger by being expected to return to school, according to Today.

Reddick shared her obituary with the School Board and also on social media after getting the idea from a different teacher. Like most obituarys, it details the main aspects of her life and family and describes the cause of her death.

“With profound sadness, I announce the passing of Whitney Leigh Reddick,” began the obituary Reddick crafted. “A loving and devoted teacher, mother, daughter, wife, aunt, and friend to all whose lives she touched, on August 7th, 2020. She left us while alone in isolation and on a ventilator at a Duval county hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. She was in her 33rd year. Whitney was born on February 21st, 1987 in Jacksonville, Florida to Charles and Fay Reddick, whom she is survived.”

The obituary goes on to acknowledge her 14 month old son Talon who was then without a mother. Noting that she had died while he was so young, the obituary points out that Talon will likely have no memories of him and only photos of her.

The obituary explains that Reddick had tried to do the right thing while she was alive and that she “stood up to injustice” and “educated herself in facts and science,” but ultimately “succumbed to the ignorance of those in power.”

Reddick later said that her intention behind writing the mock obituary was to remind others that in addition to being a teacher, she is also a mother with loved ones.

She concluded the statement by asking for condolences to be sent to those who had made the decision to reopen classes. These individuals included Governor Ron DeSantis, Mayor Lenny Curry, and the Duval County School Board and Superintendent.

Reddick’s students will start back to school on August 20 and will be in the classroom five days a week. Despite her fears regarding safety, she does intend to return to school and try her best as an educator.

This teacher is one of many individuals with concerns regarding opening schools during the pandemic. President Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants schools to be opened on time and in person, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The decisions schools have made regarding this issue vary from state to state and by county.