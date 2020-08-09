Bella Hadid Criticizes Police Officers For Not Wearing Face Masks In New Instagram Post

Bella Hadid recently took to Instagram to express her displeasure with the New York Police for not wearing masks while the world currently deals with a pandemic. The supermodel posted a two-picture update to her Instagram account on August 8, where she voiced her concerns to her 31.1 million followers.

In one picture, the 23-year-old appeared to be standing in front of a large building while three police officers lingered in the background. Bella looked determined as she firmly positioned herself in the center of a street and folded her arms across her chest. Her body faced the camera, but her attention seemed to be elsewhere as she gazed off to the side. She directed the attention of the audience to the police officers, who appeared to be without protective face masks.

Despite the seriousness of the post, Bella looked gorgeous as she wore a pair of baggy pants that she paired with a matching oversized shirt. She accessorized her look with small hoop earrings and a tan satchel, which she slung across her chest. For footwear, Bella added a bit of edge to the outfit by rocking a pair of black Dr.Martens. She completed the all-black ensemble by responsibly showing off her “cute” matching protective gear.

However, the Victoria’s Secret model continued to express her thoughts on the matter. In the second snap, Bella faced the camera as five officers stood in the background. Again, they appeared not to be wearing face masks, but this time she visibly shared her displeasure.

In her caption, the brunette-beauty urged her followers to keep safe and continue using their protective garments. She highlighted the importance of being responsible and protecting “loved ones” during this difficult time.

Fans seemed to agree with the model as the post received upward of 900,000 likes in less than eight hours. Additionally, more than 3,000 followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Bella you set a strong example for your people and all people in the world. We are proud of you!” one follower wrote with five emoji hearts.

“You are a role model,” another follower commented.

“THIS is how you use your platform. I love you,” a third social media user shared.

Along with using her social media platform for good, the supermodel has also been sharing a few sizzling snapshots of her time during quarantine. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posted a series of pictures that saw her flaunt her gorgeous curves in nothing but a white sheet while showing off her amazing makeup skills.