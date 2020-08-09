Haley Kalil Rocks Cheeky Bikini Bottoms & An Eye Patch While Dancing To The ‘Spongebob Squarepants’ Song

The 'Sports Illustrated' model joked that her performance showed "why you can’t take me anywhere."

Sports Illustrated model Haley Kalil showed off her goofy side in a video that revealed what happens when she gets her hands on a pirate hat and an eye patch. She also delighted her fans by flaunting her incredible bikini body in the Instagram share, which included three different videos. In the first clip, the beautiful redhead paid tribute to a beloved cartoon sponge.

Haley rocked a pair of black bikini bottoms that had a hip-hugger waist and a cheeky back with button accents. She teamed the bottoms with a skintight long-sleeved crop top.

The model put on a show after adding a few fun accessories to her look. They included a black pirate hat decorated with a skull and crossbones emblem. The brim of the bicorn hat was trimmed with gold. Haley also had a long red ribbon tied around her forehead. She completed her swashbuckling ensemble with an eye patch emblazoned with the image of a skull and two crossed swords.

The model stood on a gently swaying wooden platform. She held an oar in one hand and struck a commanding pose. As the theme song for the Nickelodeon cartoon Spongebob Squarepants began to play, she sang along with Painty the Pirate about the sponge “who lives in a pineapple under the sea.”

Haley dramatically thrust one end of the oar up in the air as she belted out the tune’s opening “Ohhhh.” She then began hopping and skipping around to the tune’s jaunty music. She incorporated the paddle into her dance routine by holding it in different positions. When she reached the lyric about flopping like a fish, she grasped the handle with both hands and dropped down in a crouched position. She couldn’t contain her laughter, so it took her a moment to get back up.

Haley’s performance ended when she put the oar down and jumped in the water, providing a peek at her pert posterior as she did so.

In her follow-up video, Haley did her best imitation of the growling accent often adopted by fictional pirates. After informing her viewers that another sea vessel was approaching, she marched away from the bow of the boat and jogged down a ramp on its side. In the final clip, she had traded her bikini bottoms for a pair of shorts. She held a silver foil balloon shaped like the letter Y, and she pretended it was a sword that she was using to commandeer a small pontoon boat.

Haley’s collection of funny clips was a big hit with her Instagram followers.

“This is pure happiness!” read one rave review in the comments section of her post.

“You’re like a sexy Captain Feathersword from the Wiggles,” another admirer wrote.

“How can one person be so funny, crazy and beautiful at the same time? You are awesome,” a third fan said.