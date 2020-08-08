Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Celebrate What Was Supposed To Be Their Wedding Day

The couple had a good time despite having to postpone their wedding.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams were supposed to get married on August 8. However, they posed for a few pictures and drank wine instead. The famous couple were forced to postpone their nuptials due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but they have found a way to celebrate this special day anyway.

On Saturday, Hyland posted a few photos of herself and her fiance as they posed outside together and shared a few laughs. While they didn’t actually exchange their official vows today, the twosome did simulate s wedding just a bit, as seen on her Instagram. The Modern Family star looked gorgeous in an all-white outfit. She wore a lacy off-the-shoulder crop top that flaunted her thin midsection and toned arms. The sleeves delicately fell down over her upper arms exposing her bare shoulders and much of her back.

Only the upper part of her bottoms was showing in the snapshots, so she could have been wearing either a pair of white pants or a skirt. It was tied at the waist and featured a ruffled waistband. The brunette actress also sported a huge straw hat that had a short veil attached to it. The words “bride to be” was printed on it as well. Hyland accessorized with an array of bracelets on her wrist and a couple of chains around her neck.

Adams looked handsome wearing a pair of tan dress pants and a white shirt to match his future bride. They both wore sunglasses to protect their eyes.

The three-photo set had them hamming it up as they stood outside in what appeared to be a vineyard in the background. In the first snap, they were facing each other and laughing together. The second one had Adams holding his girl’s left hand up for the camera and pointing to her ring finger.

The final pic showed the Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise alum standing behind Hyland as she had her arms outstretched with her mouth wide open. It looked like they were having a crazy moment, possibly trying to make the most out of their situation with the wedding postponement.

Adams also sent out an Instagram share of yet another pose with the two of them. They were seen in an embrace with Hyland sticking her tongue out. Her 36-year-old groom-to-be had his hand placed on her backside, which he mentioned in his caption.

“We were supposed to get married today. We didn’t. But I still got to grab a butt. So, ya know, still pretttty cool,” he said.

According to a previous report by The Inquisitr, Adams was spotted tending bar on Wednesday at the La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California. That quickly led to speculation that filming for Bachelor In Paradise may have been given a green light.