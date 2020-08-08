Bill Maher Says ‘Horny Guy’ Bill Clinton May Have Visited Jeffrey Epstein’s Island

On Friday’s edition of HBO’s Real Time, comedian and host Bill Maher floated the possibility that Bill Clinton may have visited Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious Caribbean estate, also referred to as “Pedophile Island.”

As reported by Breitbart, the comment comes in the wake of court documents that revealed allegations that Clinton visited the island with two young girls. Maher made the comment while speaking to former Clinton adviser Paul Begala and pressed her on what should be done about the connections between the Clintons — who were alleged regulars at Epstein’s New Mexico ranch — and the accused sex trafficker.

“There are witnesses who saw him on Jeffrey Epstein’s sex island. Obviously, it’s denied [by Clinton]. You shake your head like, ‘That’s impossible.’ Bill Clinton, a horny guy, on sex island? Ridiculous! Look, it’s possible.”

Maher also warned that the Clinton family could pose a distraction in the lead up to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s battle against Donald Trump in November.

“He has assets and he has things that are not quite assets—and the same with Hillary. What should the Democrats do with the Clintons?” the host asked. “They are huge distractions. I can see them being huge distractions.”

As reported by The Daily Mail, Begala dodged the question on her former boss’ connections to Epstein and instead praised the former U.S. president for his work on the economy.

“Bill Clinton has credibility on the economy, which is the one issue holding Trump up right now. It is still holding him up.”

Virginia Roberts Guiffre claims that she saw Clinton on Epstein’s island “strolling into the darkness” with two young girls. Roberts claimed that the former U.S. leader was staying on the property because he owed Epstein a “favor.” According to Roberts, she was uncertain whether the term was used by Epstein as a joke or to refer to something serious.

Clinton has denied visiting the infamous island and claimed that he never had contact with Epstein for over a decade and only did so before his crimes were revealed. Still, the former president’s sexual transgressions have long been known, and the recent revelations have again cast him under the spotlight.

Clinton has also been linked to Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, who is currently facing charges linked to her alleged involvement in the disgraced financier’s purported trafficking ring. According to A Convenient Death: The Mysterious Demise of Jeffrey Epstein, the former U.S. leader had an affair with Maxwell and used the disgraced financier to get close to her.