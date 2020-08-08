Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Introduce An Adorable New Pup Named Panda Into Their Family

On Saturday afternoon, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra introduced a new member of their family on Instagram. The celebrity couple recently adopted an adorable new pup named Panda and shared a few pictures of him with their fans earlier today, People reported.

Priyanka uploaded an adorable photograph of her, Nick, and their dogs. According to her caption, the couple adopted Panda just a few weeks ago, seemingly from Hollywood Huskies — a non-profit rescue for huskies and husky mixes — which she tagged in the post.

While they are not entirely sure of Panda’s breed, the former Quantico star guessed that he was a mix between a husky and an Australian shepherd. Aside from their newest furry friend, Nick and his wife have two other dogs, a German shepherd named Gino and Diana, who appears to be a chihuahua mix of some kind.

In the first snapshot of the bunch, the 27-year-old musician held Panda while Priyanka pet Gino. She said Diana was not around for their photoshoot, so they photoshopped a picture of her into the image.

“We couldn’t leave our #1 girl out…so…we made it work!” she joked.

All of their animals also have their own Instagram accounts, and the Isn’t It Romantic? actress made sure to tag each one.

The second photo showed a close-up of Panda, who is strikingly photogenic. Like many huskies, Panda has bi-colored eyes. On the dog’s personal social media account, one of the stars uploaded a different snap of the pup showing him sprawled out on the ground, belly-up, the post can be viewed here.

“Waiting for fam to introduce me to the world… until then I’ll just lie here,” reads the caption.

The 38-year-old actress’s post received more than 1.1 million likes and over 4,400 comments from fans and celebrity colleagues who could not stop gushing over how sweet Panda looked.

Aside from her regular followers, multiple stars liked and commented on the update, including Nina Dobrev, Octavia Spencer, Johanna Brady, Harry Josh, Esha Gupta, and Michelle Lee.

“PANDA I LOVE YOU ALREADY,” wrote one fan.

“When your favourite star loves dogs..the best moment,” gushed another alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

“Love the new addition to the Chopra Jonas Fam…love you all,” raved a third admirer, trailing their comment with a row of red heart emoji.

“He’s so cute!!! Welcome to the family @pandathepunk, Love those eyes and ears,” chimed in a fourth person.

In July, The Inquisitr reported that the Jonas Brothers band member had uploaded yet another sweet image of him and his wife together. He could not resist gushing over her in the caption in celebration of her birthday.