Katya Elise Henry Shows Off Cleavage And Bodacious Derriere In Skintight Workout Ensemble

American model Katya Elise Henry stunned plenty of fans after she shared some sizzling new images of herself on Friday, August 7. The bombshell shared the content with her 7.6 million Instagram followers, and it quickly caught the attention of thousands.

The 25-year-old fitness model photographed herself with her cellphone, seemingly inside of a restroom, for the four-photo slideshow. Katya stole the show as she situated herself in the center of each frame. She switched between a number of sexy poses that displayed her from different angles. She also emitted a sweet, yet sultry vibe as she smiled, tugged on her locks, propped her hips out, and stared into her phone’s screen.

Her long, brunette hair was styled into cornrow braids that cascaded down her back. She also mixed the braids with some platinum blond extensions — adding a bold pop of color to her locks.

Still, the model’s famous figure enthralled users most in the series, as she flaunted her killer curves with a revealing workout ensemble.

She opted for a maroon-colored zip-up that featured long sleeves. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it was very tight on her, highlighting her assets. She also exposed a bit of her cleavage as she did not zip the jacket up all the way. The number also displayed her slim core as it was quite cropped.

She teamed the piece with matching workout pants that looked to be made out of a stretchy material. The skintight leggings especially showed off her bodacious derriere and curvy hips.

She finished the look off with a few gold accessories, including a cross necklace, a naval piercing, and several rings.

In the caption, Katya shared some advice with her fans, telling them that they need to have perseverance if you wish to meet their goals. She also promoted her 8-Week THICC Challenge.

The series was met with a great deal of support and approval from her fans, garnering more than 128,000 likes since going live almost a day ago. Additionally, more than 800 followers took to the comments section to compliment her on her figure, looks, and outfit.

“Yes queen,” one user wrote.

“Loving the braids on you,” a second fan added.

“Your beauty is as real as the sun rising,” a third poetic admirer chimed in.

“This outfit,” a fourth follower proclaimed, following their words with a fire emoji.

Katya has shared a number of eye-catching posts this past week. Earlier yesterday, she stunned her fans once again after she rocked a skimpy black monokini that flaunted her curves, per The Inquisitr.