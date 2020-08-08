Kate Beckinsale Rocks A Strapless Bikini & Gold High Heels To Celebrate International Cat Day

Kate Beckinsale was joined by one of her Persian kitties, Willow.

Kate Beckinsale’s 4.3 million Instagram followers seemed to agree that she looked like the cat’s meow in her latest visual update. On Saturday, the beloved British actress celebrated International Cat Day by spending some quality time with one of her fluffy felines. However, thanks to her revealing choice of attire, some fans didn’t notice Kate’s kitty at first.

The Serendipity star was clad in a mismatched bikini that included a black bandeau top with a cinched center front. A small tie detail adorned the neckline, which dipped down slightly to create a sweetheart silhouette. Her bottoms were white. They had a mid-rise waist that helped showcase her defined abdominal muscles. The garment also featured high-cut leg openings that elongated the athletic actress’ toned legs. She completed her sexy ensemble with a pair of gold platform sandals that had tall block heels.

Kate added a touch of sophistication and elegance to her look by rocking chunky gold earrings and a single cuff bracelet. She also protected her eyes from the sun with a pair of classic cat-eye sunglasses. Her chic shades had dark frames and lenses. The Total Recall star wore her thick brunette tresses styled in a trendy topknot.

Kate was stretched out on a padded freestanding hammock. It included a sturdy wooden frame that made it possible to use the lounger without attaching it to trees or other anchors. The pillow-like top was gray with a geometric pattern.

Kate was relaxing outside on a shaded patio. There was an empty raised flower bed with a stone retaining wall behind the lounger, as well as a taller wall that appeared to have some ivy growing on it. A few other green plants could also be seen in the background.

The actress was joined by one of her feline companions, Willow. The kitty had her own mini-version of the hammock, and she was putting it to good use.

Kate’s cute picture with Willow was warmly received by her Instagram followers, who liked her post over 100,000 times in the span of an hour. They also shared their love for Kate and her kitty in the comments section.

“Took me a while to notice the cat hammock, but I enjoyed the journey,” quipped one admirer.

“A beauty and her beast bathing in the sun. Such a sight too behold,” another fan remarked.

“Purrrrfect!” a third rave review read.

Kate’s feline friends often pop up on her Instagram page. Her other Persian, Clive, made headlines earlier this year when he decided to lounge between her legs while she was getting ready for the Critics’ Choice Awards. Kate was clad in her underwear and was stretching one leg up in the air while makeup was applied to the limb.