Tom Bergeron Refuses To Mention ‘Dancing With The Stars’ By Name In Cheeky Instagram Post

The former ABC host renamed his former show.

Tom Bergeron has a hilarious new name for Dancing with the Stars following his shocking firing from the ABC celebrity ballroom competition last month.

The longtime TV host, who helmed Dancing With the Stars for 28 glitter-filled seasons before being replaced by Tyra Banks, shared two photos to Instagram after spending the day with Larissa Wohl, a former production assistant on the ABC dance-off. In the pics, the longtime pals posed wearing masks while dining at the Paradise Cove Beach Cafe in Malibu, California.

In the caption to the post, Bergeron jokingly wrote that his friend used to work with him on a little show called “Footwork With the Famous” and is now on an-camera pet rescue expert on the Hallmark Channel where she helps find homes for animals in need. The TV host’s cheeky faux title was clearly referencing Dancing With the Stars, which is hilariously unmentionable to him now that he no longer works on the ABC series.

In comments to the pics, fans sided with Bergeron when it comes to not naming a certain celebrity dancing competition.

“That is awesome!” one fan wrote. ” I am still mad that you and [Erin Andrews] won’t be hosting a certain show anymore. But I guess it is just one less thing to take up space in my DVR.”

“Tom something about you makes me smile,” another fan added of the cheeky post.

In her own post to Instagram, which can be seen here, Wohl also shared a photo from the outing which showed the two maskless and all smiles as they sat under an umbrella at the outdoor café.

“If I’ve gotta wake up at 6 am, there’s nobody I’d rather hike and breakfast with,” she wrote. “Thanks for a fun morning [Tom Bergeron]. Now it’s time for a nap!”

Wohl also used the comical #FootworkwiththeFamous hashtag in support of her hiking buddy.

Bergeron’s firing was a shock to Dancing With the Stars fans, but the 65-year-old television veteran seems to be taking the sudden news in stride just one month before rehearsals for the long-running show are rumored to begin.

From the moment he was fired, Bergeron has kept his sense of humor in his Instagram posts after joking that he’ll have no use for all of the “glitter masks” that he stocked up on. And after finding out that Banks was his replacement, the former Dancing with the Stars host joked that he probably won’t be getting his monogrammed “TB” back from his dressing room.