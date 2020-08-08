Abby Dowse Snaps Outdoor Selfie In Pastel Crochet Bikini, Flaunts Insane Curves

Abby Dowse showcased her killer curves in the best way possible in a new Instagram post. The model shared a selfie on Saturday in which she posed in front of an outdoor mirror as she rocked a barely-there crochet bikini. The pastel two-piece left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her assets.

The photo showed Abby kneeling on a light-colored knit rug on what looked to be a balcony or patio. A rattan couch could be seen in the background, as well as a few tall plants and a clear glass railing. The gold frame of the mirror was also visible in the shot, capturing the bright light of the sun behind Abby. The rays cast a bright glow around the babe.

Abby’s look included a triangle-shaped top made of yellow, lilac, orange, light blue, and pink loose threads. Thin strings tied around her neck and back while a low-cut neckline exposed her ample cleavage. The top was slightly see-through, putting even more skin on display.

Abby’s toned abs were on show between the top and a U-shaped matching bikini bottom with scalloped edges. The front of the thong was slightly loose-fitting and gapped at her waist. Meanwhile, the strings on the sides featured long tassels that tied high above her hips and hugged her curvy figure. Her long, lean legs were fully exposed.

Abby finished off her outfit with a silver layered necklace, a chain bracelet, and a few rings. Her blond locks were styled in a messy blowout.

The model spread her legs slightly as she posed on her knees and leaned to one side. She arched her body in a way that emphasized her hourglass shape. Abby popped out her busty chest and held her phone up to the mirror. She parted her lips and stared sultrily.

The post received more than 4,400 likes and nearly 200 comments in an hour as fans showered her with praise in the comments section.

“Wowwweeee your body girl,” one fan said with flame emoji.

“Wow such a beautiful girl!! Gorgeous,” another user added.

“A stunning, amazing princess,” a third follower wrote.

“Sun kissed beauty always. Happy sunny Saturday,” a fourth person said.

Abby knows exactly how to drive her fans wild. She showed everyone just how she achieves her stunning body in another post this week where she performed a workout in a tiny athletic wear set.