Halsey Sizzles In A Red Bikini: ‘Snake In The Garden’

Halsey shared more than one photo of her snakeskin-print swimsuit.

Halsey treated her 20.6 million Instagram followers to a red-hot update on Saturday. In a set of three tantalizing photos, the “Bad at Love” hitmaker lounged in a red bikini that boasted a black snakeskin-print. The images were taken in a gorgeous garden, which Halsey mentioned in the caption of her post.

The 25-year-old musician also referenced her sexy swimwear by describing herself as a “snake in the garden.” Her vibrant two-piece clung to her body like a second skin to perfectly showcase her curves and her flat lower abdominal area. Her top featured fixed construction with triangle cups that created a deep V neckline. The design displayed a serious amount of Halsey’s ample cleavage. The cups tapered up to form the top’s wide shoulder straps, and a thick under-bust band encircled her ribs to highlight the narrowness of her trim figure.

Her bottoms had high-cut sides that arched up over her shapely hips. The silhouette elongated her legs. The garment’s waist plunged down low to make her taut torso look longer and leaner. The only visible accessory Halsey wore with her bathing suit was a pair of sunglasses with wire frames and small rectangular lenses that matched her swimsuit’s scarlet hue. Her short dark hair was pushed back away from her face.

Halsey’s photos captured her lounging in a shaded area in the aforementioned garden. She sat on a curved gray lounger with a padded seat and back. She was surrounded by an array of trees, shrubs, and other green plants. There was a paved walkway behind her, as well as a large decorative rock. Further in the distance, a wall separated her oasis from the somewhat barren side of a steep hill.

For her first photo, Halsey propped herself up on her elbows and bent her left knee. The camera captured a clear shot of the flawless, sun-dappled skin on her stomach. She was perched on the edge of her seat in the second snap. Her arms were between her legs, and she was leaning forward to put her curvy chest on full show. The final shot found her stretched out on the lounger with her hands up behind her head. In all of the images, the expression on her face was intense and sultry.

Halsey’s post proved to be popular with some of her famous followers.

“Damn girl,” wrote Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, who also included multiple flame and heart-eye emoji with her comment.

“Ur so hot I cannot,” read a message from Aussie musician Alison Wonderland.

“Okkk mamiiii,” remarked British actress Wallis Day.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Halsey recently modeled a different bikini in a picture that was also well-received on Instagram. That bathing suit boasted a soft and feminine floral print.