Jordyn Woods Sparks Viral Attention For Video Of Her Nearly Nude Body Massage

Jordyn Woods is getting some viral attention for video of the racy body massage that she got this week.

The model and Instagram sensation posted a clip to her stories on Friday showing off the services she got at a Beverly Hills spa called SKINIC. The business shared a picture on its Instagram page of Jordyn wearing a red sweatpants and a white tank top, sharing some information about the special treatment that she got.

“Lymphatic Drainage massage is a form of gentle massage that encourages the movement of lymph fluids around the body,” the caption read. “The fluid in the lymphatic system helps remove waste and toxins from the bodily tissues. Weekend we are ready for you!”

But it was the racy images of Jordyn’s nearly nude body that attracted the real viral interest. The model and former pal of the Kardashian clan shared a clip of the therapist working on her legs, showing off her generous curves with just a folded white towel to cover a portion of her backside and keep her from violating the site’s rules against overt nudity.

The post made its way to Twitter, with many wowed at her figure. Jordyn’s name eventually shot to the top of the site’s trending terms for Saturday, with more than 20,000 tweets about the racy clip she had shared.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

While it wasn’t clear her motivation for sharing the incredibly revealing clip, Jordyn had already been generating some buzz after former pal Kylie Jenner made a surprise appearance in Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s music video for the song “WAP.” Kylie was seen strutting down a hallway while wearing an animal-print bodysuit, an appearance that generated some pushback among those who didn’t find it appropriate for her to be included. Many revisited criticism that she and other members of the Kardashian clan have appropriated Black culture for their own benefit and the family’s financial enrichment.

Amid the pushback to Kylie, many claimed that Jordyn would have been a better choice for a social media friendly celebrity.

“If they needed a socialite for the video, I would’ve preferred to see Jordyn Woods or Lori Harvey in that cameo,” one person wrote.

Others took a more critical look, noting that “WAP” received pushback for being overtly sexual while many seemed to be praising the images of Jordyn.

“Men were just dragging the WAP song for being sexual, and now they lusting over Jordyn Woods with her whole a** out in a video of her getting a massage. Make it make sense,” one person tweeted.