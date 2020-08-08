Christina Milian Slays In Sexy Savage x Fenty Lingerie

Singer and actress Christina Milian tantalized her 6.4 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram share, a smoking-hot picture in which she showcased her voluptuous figure in black lingerie. The lingerie set she wore was from Savage x Fenty, who she is an ambassador for, as she mentioned in the caption.

Christina posed on a set of spiral stairs, in a neutral-looking space with a peaceful vibe. The stairs were a beige hue, and the wall around the staircase was painted a crisp white. A large brushed metal statement vase was positioned on a small ledge along the staircase, adding some decorative flair in an unexpected spot.

The focal point of the snap, however, was Christina’s tempting curves. She rocked a black bralette with a subtle pattern that featured Fenty’s brand name written in small white font, connected by diagonal lines to create a unique look. The neckline had lace trim along it, and thin spaghetti straps stretched over her shoulders.

The bralette showed off a hint of cleavage, and Christina drew even more attention to her chest by layering a few necklaces over top of it. She rocked several shorter necklaces, as well as a long necklace with a pendant that settled right between her breasts. The top also showcased plenty of her toned stomach.

Christina paired the top with matching underwear that dipped low in the front, showing off her stomach, and stretched high over her hips on the sides. The high-cut style accentuated her hourglass figure and highlighted her curvaceous hips, and the look also put plenty of her voluptuous thighs on display. The bottoms featured the same black-and-white print accentuated with black lace.

Christina added a few more accessories to complete the look, including two delicate bracelets on one wrist and a pair of hoop earrings. Her dark locks were styled in braids, and she raised both hands in the air as she gazed seductively at the camera.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the tantalizing snap, and the post received over 96,200 likes within four hours, including a like from reality television star Larsa Pippen. It also racked up 938 comments from Christina’s eager audience.

“Natural beauty,” one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji.

“How did you get these hips?” another follower asked, captivated by her curves.

“You still got it,” a third fan commented, followed by a heart emoji.

“Amazingly perfect as always,” another added.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Christina treated her fans to a triple update in which she rocked a pair of tropical-printed pants and a cropped garment with a corset vibe. She posed outside and the sunlight cast a breathtaking glow over the entire scene, including her stunning features and tantalizing curves.