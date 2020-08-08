Valeria Mercado Stuns In A Sexy Skirt In New Instagram Photo Set

Valeria Mercado shared an eight-part photo set with her Instagram fans 19 hours ago, and she was photographed rocking a sexy skirt. The first seven shots were taken in the same spot and in the last one, she stood by a modern white building.

Valeria kicked it off with a picture of herself standing with her left leg in front and her hands by her sides. She tilted her head and gave a sultry pout as she gazed down at the camera.

Her outfit included a white, long-sleeved crop top that she apparently folded over to show off her abs. Her tan bra peeked through, but it was her skirt that arguably stole the show. It was a light tan tone and had a panel in the center and sides, and these were connected via cross-cross string that she tied into a bow at the bottom. This meant that her hips and legs were bare, and the golden glow from the sunlight left her skin looking flawless.

She wore a light-colored scarf in her hair and left pieces of her curly locks out to frame her face.

Behind her was a leafy large green plant and the bright blue skies peeked through.

The next six images were very similar and Valeria struck a variety of poses standing up, at one point leaning forward and placing her hands on her knees.

And in the final shot, she stood with her leg crossed and her hand holding onto a feature on the building. This shot gave her followers a better look at her entire outfit from head-to-toe, as she held a clear handbag in her hand and rocked strappy sandals.

The update has received over 9,100 likes so far with her fans packing the comments section with their rave reviews.

“YASSSSSS HONAYYYYY I’m here for all of it! These pictures came out Beautiful!!!!” gushed an admirer.

“Yo why you so fire tho,” wondered a second social media user.

“This skirt is a need,” declared a third supporter.

“My mom is the best model periodttt,” joked another devotee.

Additionally on July 24, Valeria called attention to her curvy booty in an all-pink outfit. That time, she opted for workout gear consisting of a sports bra, tight shorts, long white socks and matching sneakers. She stood in front of a floor mirror and offered her fans a good look at her figure from the front and from the back. Her sports bra had criss-cross accents at the bottom and her shorts had flirty side ties on the sides.