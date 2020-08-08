Chiara Ferragni Flaunts Incredible Figure In Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit

Italian entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni stunned hundreds of thousands of fans around the world when she posted a gorgeous new snapshot of herself on Saturday, August 8. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the content with her 20.7 million followers, and it quickly became a hit.

The 33-year-old glowed as she photographed herself with her phone. She posed directly in front of the camera’s lens as she posed with her hips propped out — exuding a sultry vibe. She also smiled sweetly as she directed her gaze towards her phone’s screen.

Her blond hair — which featured highlights — was pulled back and styled into a braid that cascaded down her back. Chiara’s enviable figure stole the show, though, as she displayed her body in a fashionable swimsuit.

She opted for one-piece that featured a vibrant pink and gold print. The garment was designed with two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back.

The number did not leave much to the imagination as its plunging neckline exposed a great deal of cleavage. The suit’s bottoms also featured a high-rise cut that particularly showed off her curvy hips and pert derrière. The suit further helped flaunt her slim core.

She finished the look off with a number of accessories, including several necklaces, rings, bracelets, earrings, and a watch.

According to the post’s geotag, the model was photographed in Sardinia, an Italian island in the Mediterranean — she has been vacationing there for nearly two weeks.

In the caption, Chiara revealed that the bathing suit was from her own swimwear line, Chiara Ferragni Collection.

The photo was quickly received with a staggering amount of enthusiasm and approval from fans, amassing more than 111,000 likes since going live just 20 minutes ago. Additionally, more than 200 followers took to the comments section to compliment the model on her body, good looks, and bathing suit.

“Such a beautiful woman and photo,” one social media user wrote in Italian, per Google Translator.

“Oh God, gorgeous girl,” a second admirer inquired.

“Stunning beauty,” a third follower chimed in, following their compliment with a string of red-heart emoji.

“So beautiful,” a fourth individual declared.

Chiara has taken to Instagram to post more than one gorgeous image of herself while on vacation this summer. Just yesterday, she dazzled fans with an image of herself out by the sea as she rocked a black bikini top and matching shorts, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 360,000 likes so far.