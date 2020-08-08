Kristina Schulman Shows Off Incredible Bod In Orange Bikini

Kristina Schulman has seemingly been making the most out of her summer this year and has been sharing plenty of eye-catching bikini pics on Instagram. In her most recent post, she rocked a dark orange swimsuit and struck a couple of different poses.

In the first snap, she sat on the ground in a sun-drenched spot and propped up her left knee. She rested her left elbow on her leg and placed her hand by her neck as she gazed at the camera with a sultry expression on her face. She tilted her head back slightly and smiled with her lips parted.

Her bikini top had a structured fit with underwire, and her cleavage could be seen in the shot. Her matching bottoms had thick straps on the side and the tone of her swimsuit almost blended into her tanned skin. The fabric was textured, and the reality TV star’s tan lines were showing.

Kristina wore her hair down in a casual side part and her wavy locks framed her face. She accessorized with a pair of circular white stud earrings for the occasion.

Behind her was a dark wooden doorway next to a white half-wall.

The bright sunlight made her skin look glowing and flawless.

The second image was similar to the first, except she gazed straight at the camera with a flirty pout. She gave photo credits to France Duque and Jesse Rambis in the caption and via a tag in the post.

The update has garnered over 11,000 likes since it was shared three hours ago, and the comments section was packed with compliments for Kristina.

“Fire lady i miss you sooooo,” gushed an apparent acquaintance.

“You always look so beautiful in these colors,” declared another devotee.

“Good gd this is stunning babe,” raved a third admirer.

Another follower was lucky enough to get a response.

“You look amazing! Any chance you can tell me that lip color/brand and or lip liner you used here? It’s super pretty! Thanks,” they wondered.

“Thanks! I just used my @getjackblack chapstick, it’s truly the best!” wrote Kristina.

In another set of bikini pics that she posted on May 13, Kristina sizzled in a tiny pink swimsuit. She was on an outdoor patio and rocked a tight top that had a cut similar to a sports bra. It had thick straps, a scoop neckline, and a thick band at the bottom.

She accessorized with a thin necklace with three small circular charm accents, and she also sported a short brimmed hat. She smiled widely in the photos.