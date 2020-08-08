Sierra Skye Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Skimpy Pink Bikini

In her latest Instagram share, blond bombshell Sierra Skye tantalized her 4.1 million followers with a smoking-hot snap in which her enviable physique was on full display. Sierra rocked a skimpy bikini from the brand PrettyLittleThing.

Sierra was perched on top of a wicker outdoor chair with a cream-colored pillow underneath her and soft blue and gray pillows positioned behind her. She appeared to be in her backyard patio area, and there was a patio umbrella visible in the distance, as well as a cream stone wall surrounding the space. Lush green trees draped over the top of the barrier, making the space seem like an oasis.

Sierra’s curves were accentuated by her scandalous swimsuit. The bikini top consisted of two minuscule triangles of fabric crafted from a pink material with a pattern that resembled a zebra print. It showed off a serious amount of cleavage, as well as a tantalizing amount of underboob, as the cups couldn’t quite contain her ample assets.

The two cups were joined by a small metal circle, which allowed even more skin to be on display, and thin straps stretched around her back and over her shoulders to secure the piece.

She paired the skimpy garment with matching bikini bottoms that dipped low in the front, exposing her chiseled stomach with a small silver circular belly button ring glinting in the sunlight. The sides of her bottoms stretched over her hips, accentuating her slim waist and highlighting her curvaceous hips as well. Her toned thighs were on full display, and her body was angled to the side, so the camera managed to capture nearly every inch of her figure.

Sierra kept her accessories simple. She rocked a pair of hoop earrings and a delicate chain bracelet on one wrist.

Her blond locks tumbled down her chest and back in tousled, effortless waves, and she had her lips slightly parted in a seductive expression. She brushed a few strands of her hair away from her face with one hand, while the other was positioned on the couch seat her.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of her fit figure, and the post received over 17,900 likes within 43 minutes. It also racked up 171 comments in the same time span.

“Perfection,” one fan wrote simply, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“Really nice view,” another follower added, referring to Sierra’s curves.

“Omg i need this swimsuit,” a third fan remarked, loving Sierra’s vibrant look.

“You’re a goddess!” another commented.

Sierra frequently shares sizzling snaps taken in her backyard paradise with her eager audience. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a short video in which she rocked a pale pink two-piece with thin straps that looked incredible on her physique.