Kristin Cavallari Posts Loving Birthday Message For Son Camden After Jay Cutler Deletes His Instagram

The mom of three shared a sweet photo with her firstborn son days after her ex quit social media.

Kristin Cavallari shared a sweet birthday message for her son, Camden, on Instagram, but her famous ex-husband Jay Cutler was unable to do the same.

In a black and white photo shared to her social media page, the mom of three was seen from behind with her eldest child as he celebrated his eighth birthday. In the sweet pic, Kristin was wearing a long black dress as she put her arm around her little boy and gazed down at him as he did the same to her. Two of the family’s dogs were seen lounging on the grass beside the mother and son in the outdoor shot.

In the caption to the picture-perfect post, Kristin wrote that she couldn’t believe that her baby boy is already eight years old. The reality star and entrepreneur added that it feels like “just yesterday” that she held her firstborn in her arms for the first time, and that he has forever changed her.

Kristin also described her “Cammers” as kind, sweet and funny, and noted that she loves to sing, dance, and “even cry” with him.

In comments to the post, fans and friends wished Kristin’s boy a happy birthday, including her longtime pal Justin Anderson, who wrote of the mom-son duo, “That’s a powerful twosome right there!”

“Such a cool photo, with the dogs protecting you guys,” another fan added.

But others wanted to know how the eight-year-old was spending his special day just four months after his famous parents’ split.

“I hope you are letting his Father see him on his birthday,” one commenter chimed in.

Jay Cutler did not share a public message for Camden fro a simple reason: He is no longer on Instagram. The former NFL star deleted his account shortly after Kristin posted a cozy snap with her high school boyfriend Stephen Colletti earlier this week.

But it wasn’t because he was jealous of her Laguna Beach bae. A source told E! News that in the wake of the buzzy pic – which featured Kristin sitting on Stephen’s lap — Jay was “getting a lot of heat on social media.”

“He was over it and deleted his account,” the insider said.

Indeed, in the comments to Kristin’s birthday message for Camden some followers were still talking about it.

“I still love you but I know you posted that photo of Stephen to make Jay jealous,” one follower wrote to Kristin. “I was hurt too.”

“Remember, Jay is his dad not [Colletti],” another added.

Jay didn’t post on social media often, but he did take time to wish his ex-wife a Happy Mother’s Day in May. He likely would have posted a birthday greeting for his son too, if he still had an Instagram.