Alexis Ren Shows Off Booty In Ripped Jeans In New Instagram Photos

Alexis Ren shared a new photo set with her Instagram fans today, and the focus was on her booty as she rocked a pair of ripped jeans. She struck a couple of sultry poses on a couch, and so far, the update has received over 168,200 likes in the first 50 minutes since it was posted.

In the first shot, Alexis was photographed reclining back on the couch with her right leg propped up and her arms resting on the top of her head. She placed her head on her arm and closed her eyes, exuding flirty vibes. She arched her back and her pose emphasized her derrière.

She rocked a white cropped tank top and blue jeans. The jeans featured a large rip on the bottom of the right side of her booty that left a little bit of skin showing. There were also some small color marks on the back of her jeans.

Alexis wore her hair down and her small tattoo on the back of her right arm was visible.

There was a small pillow beside her on the couch that she was lying on, and the walls were also white. The room that she was in was well-lit thanks to the natural light, and her tan contrasted well against her light top.

In the second snap of the newest share, the model was in a similar position except she covered her face partially with her arm. This was the second update of herself rocking a blond hairstyle; she offered the first look at her new hair color in another update from a couple of days ago.

Alexis’ many admirers quickly took to the comments section to share these compliments.

“OMGG!!! PERFECT WOMAN,” raved a follower.

“I am in love with this post and pose,” gushed a second supporter.

“My back would crack in 5927392 diff places if I tried this pose,” joked a third social media user.

“Actual mood in quarantine,” declared another devotee.

On July 23, Alexis shared another photo set, that time a four-part series of herself in a light pink bikini top. The swimsuit had a cinched accent in the center and allowed her to showcase her cleavage. She posed with a pink flower for the shots.

In the first image, she held the flower in both of her hands and closed her eyes as she smiled with her lips closed. Her hair was brushed around her shoulders.